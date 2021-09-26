The Baltimore Ravens (1-1) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Detroit Lions (0-2). The point total is set at 50.5.
Odds for Ravens vs. Lions
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ravens
-7.5
50.5
Over/under insights
- Out of 18 games last year, Baltimore played seven with more than 50.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under.
- Last season, 11 of Detroit's 16 matchups went over 50.5 total points scored.
- These teams averaged a combined 52.9 points per game a season ago, 2.4 more points than the over/under of 50.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 51.3 points per game last season, 0.8 more than the point total for this matchup.
- The average point total in Ravens games last year was 3.7 fewer points than the total of 50.5 in this matchup.
- The average point total for the Lions in 2020 was 0.5 points higher than this game's over/under.
Ravens stats and trends
- Baltimore compiled a 10-5-1 record against the spread last season.
- The Ravens covered the spread seven times last season (7-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- Last season, seven of Baltimore's games hit the over.
- The Ravens put up 3.1 fewer points per game (29.3) than the Lions gave up (32.4) last year.
- Baltimore was 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall last season when the team notched over 32.4 points.
- The Ravens racked up 363.1 yards per game last season, 56.7 fewer yards than the 419.8 the Lions gave up per outing.
- When Baltimore amassed over 419.8 yards last year, the team was 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Ravens turned the ball over six more times (18 total) than the Lions forced a turnover (12) last year.
Lions stats and trends
- Detroit went 7-9-0 ATS last year.
- The Lions covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).
- A total of 10 of Detroit's games last year went over the point total.
- The Lions put up 4.7 more points per game (23.6) than the Ravens gave up (18.9) last season.
- When Detroit scored more than 18.9 points last year, it was 7-7 against the spread and 5-9 overall.
- The Lions collected 20.4 more yards per game (350.2) than the Ravens gave up per matchup (329.8) last season.
- Detroit was 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team amassed over 329.8 yards last season.
- Last year the Lions had 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens had takeaways (22).
Home and road insights
- Detroit was 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, at home last year.
- In eight games at home last season, Detroit hit the over six times.
- The average point total in Lions home games last season was 50.7 points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).
- In away games last season, Baltimore was 6-2 overall and 5-2-1 against the spread.
- The Ravens had two wins ATS (2-1-1) away from home as 7.5-point favorites or more.
- In eight away games last season, Baltimore hit the over three times.
- Last season, Ravens away games averaged 45.7 points, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).
