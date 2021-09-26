Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (1-1) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Detroit Lions (0-2). The point total is set at 50.5.

Odds for Ravens vs. Lions

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ravens -7.5 50.5

Over/under insights

Out of 18 games last year, Baltimore played seven with more than 50.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under.

Last season, 11 of Detroit's 16 matchups went over 50.5 total points scored.

These teams averaged a combined 52.9 points per game a season ago, 2.4 more points than the over/under of 50.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 51.3 points per game last season, 0.8 more than the point total for this matchup.

The average point total in Ravens games last year was 3.7 fewer points than the total of 50.5 in this matchup.

The average point total for the Lions in 2020 was 0.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore compiled a 10-5-1 record against the spread last season.

The Ravens covered the spread seven times last season (7-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Last season, seven of Baltimore's games hit the over.

The Ravens put up 3.1 fewer points per game (29.3) than the Lions gave up (32.4) last year.

Baltimore was 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall last season when the team notched over 32.4 points.

The Ravens racked up 363.1 yards per game last season, 56.7 fewer yards than the 419.8 the Lions gave up per outing.

When Baltimore amassed over 419.8 yards last year, the team was 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Ravens turned the ball over six more times (18 total) than the Lions forced a turnover (12) last year.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit went 7-9-0 ATS last year.

The Lions covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

A total of 10 of Detroit's games last year went over the point total.

The Lions put up 4.7 more points per game (23.6) than the Ravens gave up (18.9) last season.

When Detroit scored more than 18.9 points last year, it was 7-7 against the spread and 5-9 overall.

The Lions collected 20.4 more yards per game (350.2) than the Ravens gave up per matchup (329.8) last season.

Detroit was 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team amassed over 329.8 yards last season.

Last year the Lions had 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens had takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

Detroit was 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, at home last year.

In eight games at home last season, Detroit hit the over six times.

The average point total in Lions home games last season was 50.7 points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).

In away games last season, Baltimore was 6-2 overall and 5-2-1 against the spread.

The Ravens had two wins ATS (2-1-1) away from home as 7.5-point favorites or more.

In eight away games last season, Baltimore hit the over three times.

Last season, Ravens away games averaged 45.7 points, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).

