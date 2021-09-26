Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the football during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (1-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Buffalo Bills (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 as a 7.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 45.5.

Odds for Bills vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Bills -7.5 45.5

Over/under insights

Buffalo played 12 games with more than 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last season.

Washington played five games last season (29.4% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 45.5 points.

These two teams averaged a combined 52.2 points per game a season ago, 6.7 more points than the total of 45.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.5 less points per game (44) last season than this game's total of 45.5 points.

The Bills' average point total in outings last year was 48.2, 2.7 points higher than the over/under in this game.

Football Team games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 44.4 points, 1.1 less than the point total in this matchup.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo covered 11 times in 16 games with a spread last season.

The Bills covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

A total of 11 of Buffalo's games last season went over the point total.

Last year, the Bills scored 10.7 more points per game (31.3) than the Football Team gave up (20.6).

When Buffalo put up over 20.6 points last season, it was 11-4 against the spread and 13-2 overall.

The Bills collected 396.4 yards per game last season, 91.8 more yards than the 304.6 the Football Team gave up per contest.

In games that Buffalo picked up more than 304.6 yards last year, the team was 11-6 against the spread and 14-3 overall.

The Bills had 22 giveaways last year, while the Football Team had 23 takeaways.

Washington stats and trends

Washington won eight games against the spread last year, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Football Team were an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

A total of five of Washington's games last season hit the over.

The Football Team averaged just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Bills allowed (23.4) last season.

Washington was 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall last season when the team scored over 23.4 points.

The Football Team collected 35.2 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Bills gave up per outing (352.5) last year.

When Washington amassed over 352.5 yards last season, the team was 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

Last season the Football Team turned the ball over 27 times, one more than the Bills' takeaways (26).

Home and road insights

At home last year, Buffalo was 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

In eight games at home last season, Buffalo hit the over five times.

Bills home games last season averaged 47.4 total points, 1.9 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

In away games last season, Washington was 4-4 against the spread, and 4-4 overall.

Last season, in eight away games, Washington hit the over three times.

Football Team away games last season averaged 44.4 total points, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

