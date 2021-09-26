The Washington Football Team (1-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Buffalo Bills (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 as a 7.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 45.5.
Odds for Bills vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Buffalo played 12 games with more than 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last season.
- Washington played five games last season (29.4% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 45.5 points.
- These two teams averaged a combined 52.2 points per game a season ago, 6.7 more points than the total of 45.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.5 less points per game (44) last season than this game's total of 45.5 points.
- The Bills' average point total in outings last year was 48.2, 2.7 points higher than the over/under in this game.
- Football Team games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 44.4 points, 1.1 less than the point total in this matchup.
Bills stats and trends
- Buffalo covered 11 times in 16 games with a spread last season.
- The Bills covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- A total of 11 of Buffalo's games last season went over the point total.
- Last year, the Bills scored 10.7 more points per game (31.3) than the Football Team gave up (20.6).
- When Buffalo put up over 20.6 points last season, it was 11-4 against the spread and 13-2 overall.
- The Bills collected 396.4 yards per game last season, 91.8 more yards than the 304.6 the Football Team gave up per contest.
- In games that Buffalo picked up more than 304.6 yards last year, the team was 11-6 against the spread and 14-3 overall.
- The Bills had 22 giveaways last year, while the Football Team had 23 takeaways.
Washington stats and trends
- Washington won eight games against the spread last year, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.
- The Football Team were an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- A total of five of Washington's games last season hit the over.
- The Football Team averaged just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Bills allowed (23.4) last season.
- Washington was 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall last season when the team scored over 23.4 points.
- The Football Team collected 35.2 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Bills gave up per outing (352.5) last year.
- When Washington amassed over 352.5 yards last season, the team was 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
- Last season the Football Team turned the ball over 27 times, one more than the Bills' takeaways (26).
Home and road insights
- At home last year, Buffalo was 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- In eight games at home last season, Buffalo hit the over five times.
- Bills home games last season averaged 47.4 total points, 1.9 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
- In away games last season, Washington was 4-4 against the spread, and 4-4 overall.
- Last season, in eight away games, Washington hit the over three times.
- Football Team away games last season averaged 44.4 total points, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
