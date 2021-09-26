Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake is interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (3-1) are 9-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Friday, October 1, 2021 against the No. 13 BYU Cougars (4-0). A total of 57.5 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for BYU vs. Utah State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total BYU -9 57.5

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points or more just one time this year.

Utah State has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.5, is two points more than Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.4 points greater than the 49.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cougars games have an average total of 52.4 points this season, 5.1 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 60.5 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is three points more than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

So far this season BYU has two wins against the spread.

The Cougars have been favored by 9 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

BYU's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Cougars score just 1.8 fewer points per game (28) than the Aggies surrender (29.8).

The Cougars collect 385 yards per game, 78 fewer yards than the 463 the Aggies allow per outing.

The Cougars have two giveaways this season, while the Aggies have six takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah State is 3-1-0 this year.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 9 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Utah State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Aggies rack up 31.5 points per game, 12.2 more than the Cougars give up (19.3).

Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 19.3 points.

The Aggies collect 533.3 yards per game, 143.5 more yards than the 389.8 the Cougars allow.

When Utah State amasses over 389.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Aggies have seven giveaways this season, while the Cougars have eight takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats