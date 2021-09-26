Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes for a touchdown ahead of Houston Texans outside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 18

The Chicago Bears (1-1) are 7.5-point underdogs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Cleveland Browns (1-1). The contest has a point total of 45.

Odds for Browns vs. Bears

Favorite Spread Total Browns -7.5 45

Over/under insights

Cleveland played 11 games with over 45 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.

Eight of Chicago's 17 games last season had more than 45 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 3.8 more points per game (48.8) a season ago than this matchup's total of 45 points.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 49.3 points per game last season, 4.3 more than the over/under in this game.

The average point total in Browns games last year was 2.7 more points than the over/under of 45 in this matchup.

Bears games in 2020 averaged a total of 44.8 points, 0.2 less than the point total in this matchup.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland covered six times in 16 games with a spread last season.

The Browns were favored by 7.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Cleveland's games.

The Browns put up just 2.4 more points per game (25.5) than the Bears allowed (23.1) last year.

Cleveland was 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall last season when the team recorded more than 23.1 points.

The Browns racked up 24.7 more yards per game (369.6) than the Bears allowed per outing (344.9) last year.

When Cleveland picked up over 344.9 yards last season, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Browns turned the ball over 16 times last season, two fewer than the Bears forced turnovers (18).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bears did not cover the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more last year (in two opportunities).

In Chicago's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Last season the Bears averaged just 2.9 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Browns allowed (26.2).

Chicago was 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall last season when the team scored more than 26.2 points.

The Bears averaged 331.4 yards per game last season, 27 fewer yards than the 358.4 the Browns gave up per matchup.

In games that Chicago amassed over 358.4 yards last season, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bears turned the ball over 22 times last year, one more turnover than the Browns forced (21).

Home and road insights

At home last year, Cleveland was 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Browns were winless ATS (0-1) as 7.5-point favorites or greater at home last year.

Last year, Cleveland went over the total in five of eight games at home.

Browns home games last season averaged 45.9 total points, 0.9 more than this outing's over/under (45).

In away games last season, Chicago was 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

Away from home, the Bears were unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point underdogs or more.

Last season, in eight road games, Chicago went over the total five times.

Bears away games last season averaged 45.4 total points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

