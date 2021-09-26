The Chicago Bears (1-1) are 7.5-point underdogs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Cleveland Browns (1-1). The contest has a point total of 45.
Odds for Browns vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Cleveland played 11 games with over 45 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.
- Eight of Chicago's 17 games last season had more than 45 total points scored.
- The two teams averaged a combined 3.8 more points per game (48.8) a season ago than this matchup's total of 45 points.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 49.3 points per game last season, 4.3 more than the over/under in this game.
- The average point total in Browns games last year was 2.7 more points than the over/under of 45 in this matchup.
- Bears games in 2020 averaged a total of 44.8 points, 0.2 less than the point total in this matchup.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland covered six times in 16 games with a spread last season.
- The Browns were favored by 7.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Cleveland's games.
- The Browns put up just 2.4 more points per game (25.5) than the Bears allowed (23.1) last year.
- Cleveland was 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall last season when the team recorded more than 23.1 points.
- The Browns racked up 24.7 more yards per game (369.6) than the Bears allowed per outing (344.9) last year.
- When Cleveland picked up over 344.9 yards last season, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Browns turned the ball over 16 times last season, two fewer than the Bears forced turnovers (18).
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Bears did not cover the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more last year (in two opportunities).
- In Chicago's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times.
- Last season the Bears averaged just 2.9 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Browns allowed (26.2).
- Chicago was 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall last season when the team scored more than 26.2 points.
- The Bears averaged 331.4 yards per game last season, 27 fewer yards than the 358.4 the Browns gave up per matchup.
- In games that Chicago amassed over 358.4 yards last season, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Bears turned the ball over 22 times last year, one more turnover than the Browns forced (21).
Home and road insights
- At home last year, Cleveland was 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Browns were winless ATS (0-1) as 7.5-point favorites or greater at home last year.
- Last year, Cleveland went over the total in five of eight games at home.
- Browns home games last season averaged 45.9 total points, 0.9 more than this outing's over/under (45).
- In away games last season, Chicago was 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
- Away from home, the Bears were unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point underdogs or more.
- Last season, in eight road games, Chicago went over the total five times.
- Bears away games last season averaged 45.4 total points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45).
