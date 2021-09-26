Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

NFC East rivals meet when the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) on Monday, September 27, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 for the game.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -3.5 51.5

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponent combined to score over 51.5 points, the current matchup's total, in eight of 16 games last season.

Philadelphia's games went over 51.5 total points scored in five of 16 matchups last year.

These teams averaged a combined 45.6 points per game a season ago, 5.9 fewer points than the over/under of 51.5 set for this game.

The Cowboys and the Eagles saw their opponents average a combined 4.2 more points per game last season than the over/under of 51.5 set for this matchup.

The Cowboys' average point total in outings last year was 48.9, 2.6 points less than the over/under in this game.

Eagles games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 45.9 points, 5.6 less than the point total in this matchup.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas compiled a 5-11-0 ATS record last year.

The Cowboys were favored by 3.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Dallas' games.

The Cowboys racked up 24.7 points per game last year, comparable to the 26.1 per matchup the Eagles surrendered.

Dallas was 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scored over 26.1 points last season.

The Cowboys averaged only 8.7 more yards per game (371.8) than the Eagles gave up per matchup (363.1) last year.

When Dallas churned out over 363.1 yards last season, the team was 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

Last year the Cowboys turned the ball over 26 times, seven more than the Eagles' takeaways (19).

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia went 6-10-0 ATS last season.

The Eagles were 5-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Philadelphia's games hit the over seven out of 16 times last year.

The Eagles racked up 8.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Cowboys gave up (29.6) last year.

The Eagles averaged 51.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cowboys gave up per matchup (386.4) last season.

Philadelphia was 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churned out more than 386.4 yards last year.

Last year the Eagles turned the ball over 29 times, six more than the Cowboys' takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Dallas was 4-4 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home last year.

At home last year, the Cowboys were winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

Last year, Dallas hit the over in six of eight home games.

Last season, Cowboys home games averaged 50.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

Philadelphia had one win against the spread last season, and was 1-7 overall, on the road.

The Eagles were winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

Last year, in four of eight away games Philadelphia hit the over.

Last season, Eagles away games averaged 46.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

