The New York Jets (0-2) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Denver Broncos (2-0). The over/under is 42 for this matchup.
Odds for Broncos vs. Jets
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Broncos
-10.5
42
Over/under insights
- Denver games finished over 42 points scored, its current matchup's point total, nine times (out of 16) last year.
- A total of 11 New York games last season (out of 16) had more than 42 total points scored.
- The Broncos and the Jets combined to average 6.6 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 42 set for this game.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 56.5 points per game last season, 14.5 more than the point total for this game.
- The Broncos' average point total in matchups last year was 45.5, 3.5 points higher than the over/under in this game.
- The average total in Jets games in 2020 was 2.9 more points than the point total of 42 for this outing.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.
- Denver and its opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 16 times last season.
- The Broncos scored 8.4 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Jets surrendered (28.6) last season.
- When Denver put up over 28.6 points last season, it was 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Broncos racked up 335.6 yards per game last season, 52 fewer yards than the 387.6 the Jets allowed per contest.
- Denver was 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piled up more than 387.6 yards last year.
- The Broncos turned the ball over 13 more times (32 total) than the Jets forced a turnover (19) last year.
Jets stats and trends
- New York went 6-10-0 ATS last season.
- The Jets covered the spread once when an underdog by 10.5 points or more last season (in four opportunities).
- New York's games hit the over seven out of 16 times last season.
- The Jets averaged 12.7 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Broncos allowed (27.9) last season.
- When New York scored more than 27.9 points last season, it was 2-1 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- The Jets collected 88 fewer yards per game (279.9) than the Broncos allowed (367.9) per matchup last year.
- The Jets turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Broncos forced turnovers (16) last year.
Home and road insights
- Denver was 4-4 against the spread, and 2-6 overall, at home last season.
- Last season, in eight games at home, Denver went over the total four times.
- Last season, Broncos home games averaged 44.4 points, 2.4 more than this outing's over/under (42).
- New York had two wins against the spread, and was 1-7 overall, on the road last season.
- Last season, in three of eight road games New York hit the over.
- Jets away games last season averaged 45.0 total points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (42).
