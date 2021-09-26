Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio reacts during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (0-2) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Denver Broncos (2-0). The over/under is 42 for this matchup.

Odds for Broncos vs. Jets

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Broncos -10.5 42

Over/under insights

Denver games finished over 42 points scored, its current matchup's point total, nine times (out of 16) last year.

A total of 11 New York games last season (out of 16) had more than 42 total points scored.

The Broncos and the Jets combined to average 6.6 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 42 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 56.5 points per game last season, 14.5 more than the point total for this game.

The Broncos' average point total in matchups last year was 45.5, 3.5 points higher than the over/under in this game.

The average total in Jets games in 2020 was 2.9 more points than the point total of 42 for this outing.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

Denver and its opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 16 times last season.

The Broncos scored 8.4 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Jets surrendered (28.6) last season.

When Denver put up over 28.6 points last season, it was 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Broncos racked up 335.6 yards per game last season, 52 fewer yards than the 387.6 the Jets allowed per contest.

Denver was 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piled up more than 387.6 yards last year.

The Broncos turned the ball over 13 more times (32 total) than the Jets forced a turnover (19) last year.

Jets stats and trends

New York went 6-10-0 ATS last season.

The Jets covered the spread once when an underdog by 10.5 points or more last season (in four opportunities).

New York's games hit the over seven out of 16 times last season.

The Jets averaged 12.7 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Broncos allowed (27.9) last season.

When New York scored more than 27.9 points last season, it was 2-1 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Jets collected 88 fewer yards per game (279.9) than the Broncos allowed (367.9) per matchup last year.

The Jets turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Broncos forced turnovers (16) last year.

Home and road insights

Denver was 4-4 against the spread, and 2-6 overall, at home last season.

Last season, in eight games at home, Denver went over the total four times.

Last season, Broncos home games averaged 44.4 points, 2.4 more than this outing's over/under (42).

New York had two wins against the spread, and was 1-7 overall, on the road last season.

Last season, in three of eight road games New York hit the over.

Jets away games last season averaged 45.0 total points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (42).

