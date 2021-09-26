Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass against the Colorado State Rams during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's strongest defenses square off when the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) take college football's third-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 8 scoring defense, on Friday, October 1, 2021. The Hawkeyes are 4-point favorites. The over/under is set at 47 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa vs. Maryland

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -4 47

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have not yet scored more than 47 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.

So far this season, 75% of Maryland's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 47.

The two teams combine to score 66.1 points per game, 19.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 25.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.7 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.

Hawkeyes games this season feature an average total of 47.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 61 points, 14 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa Stats and Trends

In Iowa's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Iowa's games this year have not hit the over yet in four opportunities.

The Hawkeyes put up 28.8 points per game, 14.5 more than the Terrapins surrender per outing (14.3).

Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 14.3 points.

The Hawkeyes rack up 293 yards per game, 23 fewer yards than the 316 the Terrapins allow per contest.

The Hawkeyes have four giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have seven takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Terrapins average 26.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (11).

Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 11 points.

The Terrapins average 247.8 more yards per game (519.3) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (271.5).

When Maryland churns out over 271.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the Terrapins have four turnovers, five fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats