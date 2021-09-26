Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs against Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) are touchdown underdogs in a road AFC West matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game's point total is 54.5.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -7 54.5

Over/under insights

Last season, Kansas City's games finished over 54.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, eight (out of 19) times.

Los Angeles' games went over 54.5 total points scored in eight of 16 matchups last year.

These two teams averaged a combined 53.6 points per game a season ago, 0.9 less points than the over/under of 54.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 5.3 less points per game (49.2) last season than this matchup's over/under of 54.5 points.

The Chiefs' average point total in matchups last year was 51.6, 2.9 points less than the total in this game.

Chargers games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 47.2 points, 7.3 less than the point total in this matchup.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City covered seven times in 16 games with a spread last season.

The Chiefs had an ATS record of 3-8 when playing as at least 7-point favorites last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Kansas City's games.

The Chiefs scored 29.6 points per game last year, three more than the Chargers surrendered per contest (26.6).

Kansas City was 6-5 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it recorded more than 26.6 points last year.

The Chiefs racked up 72.4 more yards per game (415.8) than the Chargers gave up per matchup (343.4) last season.

In games that Kansas City picked up over 343.4 yards last year, the team was 6-10 against the spread and 14-2 overall.

The Chiefs had 16 giveaways last season, while the Chargers had 19 takeaways.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last year.

The Chargers covered the spread three times last year (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

In Los Angeles' games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

The Chargers scored 24 points per game last year, comparable to the 22.6 the Chiefs gave up.

Los Angeles was 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it scored more than 22.6 points last season.

The Chargers averaged 382.1 yards per game last year, 23.8 more yards than the 358.3 the Chiefs gave up per matchup.

In games that Los Angeles churned out over 358.3 yards last season, the team was 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Chargers turned the ball over 16 times last year, six fewer times than the Chiefs forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

Kansas City was 6-2 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home last year.

The Chiefs were 3-4 ATS as 7-point favorites or greater at home last season.

Kansas City went over the total in four of eight games at home last season.

The average total in Chiefs home games last season was 50.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

Los Angeles was 3-5 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, away from home last season.

Last year, in six of eight road games Los Angeles hit the over.

The average total in Chargers away games last season was 46.5 points, 8.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

