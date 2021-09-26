Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-1) will try to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 as 4-point underdogs. The over/under is 44.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Raiders vs. Dolphins

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Raiders -4 44

Over/under insights

Las Vegas games finished over 44 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, 15 times (out of 16) last season.

Miami's games went over 44 total points scored in 10 of 16 matchups last season.

The Raiders and the Dolphins combined to average 8.4 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 44 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 51 points per game last season, seven more than the point total for this game.

The Raiders' average point total in outings last year was 50.8, 6.8 points higher than the total in this game.

The average point total for the Dolphins in 2020 was 2.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas put together an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Raiders did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Las Vegas' games.

The Raiders averaged 27.1 points per game last season, six more than the Dolphins gave up per matchup (21.1).

Las Vegas was 7-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall last season when the team notched more than 21.1 points.

The Raiders averaged only 15.4 more yards per game (383.3) than the Dolphins gave up per contest (367.9) last year.

In games that Las Vegas piled up over 367.9 yards last season, the team was 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Last year the Raiders had 26 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins had takeaways (29).

Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami put together an 11-5-0 record against the spread last year.

When playing as at least 4-point underdogs last year, the Dolphins had an ATS record of 4-2.

A total of seven of Miami's games last year went over the point total.

The Dolphins put up 4.6 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders surrendered (29.9) last season.

When Miami scored more than 29.9 points last year, it was 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Dolphins racked up 50.1 fewer yards per game (339) than the Raiders gave up (389.1) per contest last season.

In games that Miami churned out more than 389.1 yards last season, the team was 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

Last year the Dolphins turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Raiders' takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas was 4-4 against the spread, and 2-6 overall, at home last year.

Las Vegas went over the total in seven of eight games at home last season.

Last season, Raiders home games averaged 51.5 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Last season in away games, Miami was 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Away from home, the Dolphins had one win ATS (1-1) as 4-point underdogs or more.

In eight away games last season, Miami went over the total four times.

Last season, Dolphins away games averaged 46.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.