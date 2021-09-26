The Miami Dolphins (1-1) will try to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 as 4-point underdogs. The over/under is 44.
Odds for Raiders vs. Dolphins
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Raiders
-4
44
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas games finished over 44 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, 15 times (out of 16) last season.
- Miami's games went over 44 total points scored in 10 of 16 matchups last season.
- The Raiders and the Dolphins combined to average 8.4 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 44 set for this game.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 51 points per game last season, seven more than the point total for this game.
- The Raiders' average point total in outings last year was 50.8, 6.8 points higher than the total in this game.
- The average point total for the Dolphins in 2020 was 2.7 points higher than this game's over/under.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas put together an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.
- The Raiders did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Las Vegas' games.
- The Raiders averaged 27.1 points per game last season, six more than the Dolphins gave up per matchup (21.1).
- Las Vegas was 7-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall last season when the team notched more than 21.1 points.
- The Raiders averaged only 15.4 more yards per game (383.3) than the Dolphins gave up per contest (367.9) last year.
- In games that Las Vegas piled up over 367.9 yards last season, the team was 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
- Last year the Raiders had 26 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins had takeaways (29).
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami put together an 11-5-0 record against the spread last year.
- When playing as at least 4-point underdogs last year, the Dolphins had an ATS record of 4-2.
- A total of seven of Miami's games last year went over the point total.
- The Dolphins put up 4.6 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders surrendered (29.9) last season.
- When Miami scored more than 29.9 points last year, it was 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Dolphins racked up 50.1 fewer yards per game (339) than the Raiders gave up (389.1) per contest last season.
- In games that Miami churned out more than 389.1 yards last season, the team was 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- Last year the Dolphins turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Raiders' takeaways (15).
Home and road insights
- Las Vegas was 4-4 against the spread, and 2-6 overall, at home last year.
- Las Vegas went over the total in seven of eight games at home last season.
- Last season, Raiders home games averaged 51.5 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
- Last season in away games, Miami was 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- Away from home, the Dolphins had one win ATS (1-1) as 4-point underdogs or more.
- In eight away games last season, Miami went over the total four times.
- Last season, Dolphins away games averaged 46.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (44).
