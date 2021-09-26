The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) are only 1.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. A 55-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Rams
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buccaneers
-1.5
55
Over/under insights
- Of 20 games last year, Tampa Bay had seven with more than 55 points scored, its current matchup's over/under.
- Last year, three of Los Angeles' 18 matchups went over 55 total points scored.
- These two teams averaged a combined 54.1 points per game a season ago, 0.9 less points than the over/under of 55 set for this game.
- The Buccaneers and the Rams saw their opponents average a combined 14.3 less points per game last season than the over/under of 55 set in this outing.
- The average over/under the Buccaneers had set in matchups last year was 5.7 less points than this outing's point total.
- The average over/under in Rams games in 2020 was 7.7 fewer points than the point total of 55 for this outing.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Buccaneers had an ATS record of 7-7 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Tampa Bay's games.
- Last year, the Buccaneers put up 12.3 more points per game (30.8) than the Rams gave up (18.5).
- When Tampa Bay put up over 18.5 points last year, it was 12-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall.
- The Buccaneers racked up 102.2 more yards per game (384.1) than the Rams gave up per matchup (281.9) last season.
- When Tampa Bay amassed over 281.9 yards last year, the team was 12-6 against the spread and 15-3 overall.
- The Buccaneers had 17 giveaways last year, while the Rams had 22 takeaways.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last season.
- The Rams had an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season.
- Los Angeles' games went over the point total four out of 16 times last year.
- The Rams scored just 1.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers surrendered (22.2) last season.
- Los Angeles was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it put up more than 22.2 points last year.
- The Rams racked up 49.9 more yards per game (377) than the Buccaneers allowed per outing (327.1) last year.
- When Los Angeles piled up over 327.1 yards last season, the team was 9-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
- The Rams had 25 giveaways last year, while the Buccaneers had 25 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Los Angeles was 6-2 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, at home last year.
- As 1.5-point underdogs or greater at home last season, the Rams were 3-3 ATS.
- In eight home games last year, Los Angeles did not hit the over.
- Last season, Rams home games averaged 46.9 points, 8.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55).
- Tampa Bay was 6-2 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, away from home last season.
- The Buccaneers went 4-3 ATS as 1.5-point favorites or more away from home.
- In five of eight away games last season, Tampa Bay went over the total.
- Last season, Buccaneers away games averaged 48.4 points, 6.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).
