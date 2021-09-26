Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) yells to his team during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Rams win 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) are only 1.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. A 55-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Rams

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -1.5 55

Over/under insights

Of 20 games last year, Tampa Bay had seven with more than 55 points scored, its current matchup's over/under.

Last year, three of Los Angeles' 18 matchups went over 55 total points scored.

These two teams averaged a combined 54.1 points per game a season ago, 0.9 less points than the over/under of 55 set for this game.

The Buccaneers and the Rams saw their opponents average a combined 14.3 less points per game last season than the over/under of 55 set in this outing.

The average over/under the Buccaneers had set in matchups last year was 5.7 less points than this outing's point total.

The average over/under in Rams games in 2020 was 7.7 fewer points than the point total of 55 for this outing.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Buccaneers had an ATS record of 7-7 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Tampa Bay's games.

Last year, the Buccaneers put up 12.3 more points per game (30.8) than the Rams gave up (18.5).

When Tampa Bay put up over 18.5 points last year, it was 12-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall.

The Buccaneers racked up 102.2 more yards per game (384.1) than the Rams gave up per matchup (281.9) last season.

When Tampa Bay amassed over 281.9 yards last year, the team was 12-6 against the spread and 15-3 overall.

The Buccaneers had 17 giveaways last year, while the Rams had 22 takeaways.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last season.

The Rams had an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season.

Los Angeles' games went over the point total four out of 16 times last year.

The Rams scored just 1.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers surrendered (22.2) last season.

Los Angeles was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it put up more than 22.2 points last year.

The Rams racked up 49.9 more yards per game (377) than the Buccaneers allowed per outing (327.1) last year.

When Los Angeles piled up over 327.1 yards last season, the team was 9-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Rams had 25 giveaways last year, while the Buccaneers had 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles was 6-2 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, at home last year.

As 1.5-point underdogs or greater at home last season, the Rams were 3-3 ATS.

In eight home games last year, Los Angeles did not hit the over.

Last season, Rams home games averaged 46.9 points, 8.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55).

Tampa Bay was 6-2 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, away from home last season.

The Buccaneers went 4-3 ATS as 1.5-point favorites or more away from home.

In five of eight away games last season, Tampa Bay went over the total.

Last season, Buccaneers away games averaged 48.4 points, 6.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).

