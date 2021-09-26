The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

A pair of the nation's best passing offenses meet when the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (2-2, 0-0 ACC) bring college football's 25th-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 1 passing offense, on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The Hurricanes are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 62 for the outing.

Odds for Miami (FL) vs. Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Miami (FL) -3.5 62

Over/Under Insights

Miami (FL) and its opponents have scored at least 62 points or more just once this season.

Virginia's games have gone over 62 points in just one opportunity this season.

Thursday's total is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 66.3 points per game average.

The 53.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 62 total in this contest.

The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 57.4, 4.6 points fewer than Thursday's total of 62 .

The 62-point total for this game is 2.2 points below the 64.2 points per game average total in Cavaliers games this season.

Miami (FL) Stats and Trends

Miami (FL) has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This season, the Hurricanes have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Miami (FL)'s games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Hurricanes put up 3.5 more points per game (31.0) than the Cavaliers give up (27.5).

The Hurricanes rack up 455.0 yards per game, 32.0 more yards than the 423.0 the Cavaliers give up per contest.

Miami (FL) is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 423.0 yards.

This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (3).

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Cavaliers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Cavaliers put up 35.3 points per game, 9.0 more than the Hurricanes allow (26.3).

Virginia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.3 points.

The Cavaliers collect 545.3 yards per game, 175.5 more yards than the 369.8 the Hurricanes allow.

Virginia is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 369.8 yards.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (3) this season.

