New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) reacts after scoring a rushing touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (1-1) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the New England Patriots (1-1). The total has been set at 42.5 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Saints

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Patriots -3 42.5

Over/under insights

Of 16 games last year, New England had seven with over 42.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under.

New Orleans played 11 games last year (61.1% of chances) in which the teams combined to score more than 42.5 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 8.0 more points per game (50.5) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 42.5 points.

The Patriots and the Saints saw their opponents average a combined 0.7 more points per game last season than the over/under of 42.5 set for this game.

The Patriots' average point total in outings last year was 44.8, 2.3 points higher than the over/under in this game.

The average total in Saints games in 2020 was 5.3 more points than the point total of 42.5 for this outing.

Patriots stats and trends

New England put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Patriots were favored by 3 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

New England's games went over the point total five out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Patriots scored just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Saints surrendered (21.1).

New England was 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scored over 21.1 points last season.

The Patriots racked up 327.3 yards per game last year, just 16.4 more than the 310.9 the Saints gave up per matchup.

New England was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totaled over 310.9 yards last year.

The Patriots turned the ball over 19 times last year, seven fewer than the Saints forced turnovers (26).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest odds on this matchup.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans covered nine times in 16 games with a spread last year.

The Saints covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

New Orleans' games went over the point total 10 out of 16 times last year.

Last year the Saints scored eight more points per game (30.1) than the Patriots surrendered (22.1).

New Orleans was 8-6 against the spread and 11-3 overall last season when the team notched more than 22.1 points.

The Saints collected 22.6 more yards per game (376.4) than the Patriots gave up per outing (353.8) last season.

When New Orleans amassed over 353.8 yards last year, the team was 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Saints had 17 giveaways last season, while the Patriots had 22 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home last year, New England was 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

At home last season, the Patriots were 3-2 ATS as 3-point favorites or greater.

New England hit the over twice in eight home games last year.

The average point total in Patriots home games last season was 44.9 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

New Orleans was 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, in away games last season.

As 3-point underdogs or more on the road, the Saints were 4-3 ATS.

Last year, in eight road games, New Orleans hit the over four times.

Saints away games last season averaged 45.4 total points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.