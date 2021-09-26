New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New York Giants (0-2) are small favorites (-2.5) against the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The total for this matchup has been set at 47.5 points.

Odds for Giants vs. Falcons

Favorite Spread Total Giants -2.5 47.5

Over/under insights

New York played two games with over 47.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, last year.

Eight of Atlanta's 16 games last season went over 47.5 total points scored.

The Giants and the Falcons combined to average 5.2 less points per game a season ago than the total of 47.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 0.7 more points per game last season (48.2) than this game's over/under of 47.5 points.

The average point total for Giants games last year was 2.2 less points than the over/under of 47.5 in this matchup.

The average total for Falcons games in 2020 was 3.9 more points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Giants stats and trends

New York covered nine times in 16 chances against the spread last season.

The Giants did not cover the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

Last season, three of New York's games hit the over.

The Giants scored 17.5 points per game last season, 8.4 fewer than the Falcons gave up per contest (25.9).

New York was 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall last season when the team notched over 25.9 points.

The Giants averaged 98.8 fewer yards per game (299.6) than the Falcons gave up per contest (398.4) last year.

Last season the Giants turned the ball over 22 times, one more than the Falcons' takeaways (21).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Falcons covered the spread five times last year (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Atlanta's games hit the over seven out of 16 times last season.

The Falcons averaged just 2.5 more points per game (24.8) than the Giants surrendered (22.3) last season.

Atlanta was 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it recorded over 22.3 points last year.

The Falcons averaged only 19.1 more yards per game (368.4) than the Giants gave up per matchup (349.3) last season.

When Atlanta totaled more than 349.3 yards last year, the team was 6-5 against the spread and 3-8 overall.

The Falcons turned the ball over 18 times last season, four fewer times than the Giants forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

At home last season, New York was 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Last season, in eight home games, New York went over the total twice.

Last season, Giants home games averaged 44.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Away from home last season, Atlanta was 4-4 against the spread, and 2-6 overall.

Last season, in three of eight away games Atlanta hit the over.

Last season, Falcons away games averaged 52.4 points, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

