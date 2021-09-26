Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts on the sidelines against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

AFC North rivals meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is favored by 2.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 43.5.

Odds for Steelers vs. Bengals

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Steelers -2.5 43.5

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponent combined to score over 43.5 points, the current matchup's over/under, in 11 of 17 games last year.

Cincinnati played nine games last year (56.2% of chances) in which the teams combined to score more than 43.5 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 1.9 more points per game (45.4) a season ago than this game's over/under of 43.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.5 more points per game last season (46) than this matchup's over/under of 43.5 points.

The Steelers' average point total in matchups last year was 44.9, 1.4 points higher than the over/under in this game.

Bengals games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 45.8 points, 2.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Steelers had an ATS record of 6-6 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites last season.

Pittsburgh's games went over the point total eight out of 16 times last season.

The Steelers scored 26 points per game last year, comparable to the 26.5 per outing the Bengals allowed.

Pittsburgh was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall last season when the team recorded over 26.5 points.

The Steelers averaged 54.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Bengals allowed per contest (389.2) last season.

Pittsburgh was 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amassed over 389.2 yards last year.

Last season the Steelers turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (17).

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last season.

The Bengals covered the spread eight times last year (8-6 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 16 times last season.

The Bengals racked up just 0.1 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Steelers allowed (19.5) last season.

When Cincinnati put up more than 19.5 points last year, it was 8-0 against the spread and 4-3-1 overall.

The Bengals averaged only 14 more yards per game (319.8) than the Steelers allowed (305.8) per matchup last year.

When Cincinnati amassed more than 305.8 yards last year, the team was 6-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Bengals had 24 giveaways last season, while the Steelers had 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home last season, Pittsburgh was 7-1 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

At home last season, the Steelers were 4-3 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Last year, in eight home games, Pittsburgh hit the over five times.

Last season, Steelers home games averaged 44.3 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

On the road last season, Cincinnati was 4-4 against the spread, and 1-6-1 overall.

Last year, in four of eight road games Cincinnati hit the over.

The average point total in Bengals away games last season was 46.0 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

