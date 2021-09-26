AFC North rivals meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is favored by 2.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 43.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Steelers vs. Bengals
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Steelers
-2.5
43.5
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponent combined to score over 43.5 points, the current matchup's over/under, in 11 of 17 games last year.
- Cincinnati played nine games last year (56.2% of chances) in which the teams combined to score more than 43.5 points.
- The two teams averaged a combined 1.9 more points per game (45.4) a season ago than this game's over/under of 43.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.5 more points per game last season (46) than this matchup's over/under of 43.5 points.
- The Steelers' average point total in matchups last year was 44.9, 1.4 points higher than the over/under in this game.
- Bengals games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 45.8 points, 2.3 more than the point total in this matchup.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-0 ATS record last year.
- The Steelers had an ATS record of 6-6 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites last season.
- Pittsburgh's games went over the point total eight out of 16 times last season.
- The Steelers scored 26 points per game last year, comparable to the 26.5 per outing the Bengals allowed.
- Pittsburgh was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall last season when the team recorded over 26.5 points.
- The Steelers averaged 54.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Bengals allowed per contest (389.2) last season.
- Pittsburgh was 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amassed over 389.2 yards last year.
- Last season the Steelers turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (17).
- Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last season.
- The Bengals covered the spread eight times last year (8-6 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 16 times last season.
- The Bengals racked up just 0.1 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Steelers allowed (19.5) last season.
- When Cincinnati put up more than 19.5 points last year, it was 8-0 against the spread and 4-3-1 overall.
- The Bengals averaged only 14 more yards per game (319.8) than the Steelers allowed (305.8) per matchup last year.
- When Cincinnati amassed more than 305.8 yards last year, the team was 6-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
- The Bengals had 24 giveaways last season, while the Steelers had 27 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home last season, Pittsburgh was 7-1 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
- At home last season, the Steelers were 4-3 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or more.
- Last year, in eight home games, Pittsburgh hit the over five times.
- Last season, Steelers home games averaged 44.3 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
- On the road last season, Cincinnati was 4-4 against the spread, and 1-6-1 overall.
- Last year, in four of eight road games Cincinnati hit the over.
- The average point total in Bengals away games last season was 46.0 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.