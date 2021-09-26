Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Green Bay Packers (1-1). San Francisco is favored by 3 points. An over/under of 50.5 is set for the game.

Odds for 49ers vs. Packers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -3 50.5

Over/under insights

Of 16 games last year, San Francisco had five with over 50.5 points scored, its current matchup's total.

Green Bay's games went over 50.5 total points scored in 11 of 18 matchups last season.

The 49ers and the Packers combined to average 4.8 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 50.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 47.5 points per game last season, 3.0 fewer than the over/under for this matchup.

The average over/under the 49ers had set in matchups last year was 3.4 less points than this outing's point total.

The average over/under for Packers games in 2020 was 0.3 more points than the point total of 50.5 for this outing.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The 49ers covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more last season (in seven opportunities).

A total of eight of San Francisco's games last season went over the point total.

The 49ers racked up 23.5 points per game last season, comparable to the 23.1 per contest the Packers surrendered.

When San Francisco recorded more than 23.1 points last year, it was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The 49ers averaged 36.1 more yards per game (370.1) than the Packers allowed per contest (334) last season.

In games that San Francisco piled up more than 334 yards last season, the team was 6-7 against the spread and 6-7 overall.

Last season the 49ers turned the ball over 31 times, 13 more than the Packers' takeaways (18).

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

The Packers were an underdog by 3 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Green Bay and its opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 16 times last year.

Last year the Packers racked up 7.4 more points per game (31.8) than the 49ers allowed (24.4).

When Green Bay put up over 24.4 points last year, it was 11-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

The Packers averaged 389 yards per game last season, 74.6 more yards than the 314.4 the 49ers allowed per matchup.

In games that Green Bay totaled over 314.4 yards last season, the team was 11-5 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

The Packers turned the ball over 11 times last season, nine fewer times than the 49ers forced turnovers (20).

Home and road insights

San Francisco had two wins against the spread, and was 1-7 overall, at home last season.

The 49ers were winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point favorites or more at home last year.

In eight home games last year, San Francisco went over the total four times.

49ers home games last season averaged 47.6 total points, 2.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

Green Bay was 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, on the road last season.

The Packers had two wins ATS (2-1) away from home as 3-point underdogs or more.

Last season, in eight away games, Green Bay went over the total five times.

The average point total in Packers away games last season was 51.4 points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

