Oddsmakers expect a tight game when the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) take on the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) as just 2-point favorites on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The total for this game has been set at 55 points.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Vikings

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Seahawks -2 55

Over/under insights

Last year, Seattle's games finished over 55 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, six (out of 17) times.

Minnesota's games went over 55 total points scored in eight of 16 matchups last year.

The Seahawks and the Vikings combined to average 0.6 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 55 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.1 fewer points per game (52.9) last season than this matchup's over/under of 55 points.

The average point total in Seahawks games last year was 3.7 less points than the over/under of 55 in this matchup.

The average point total for the Vikings in 2020 was 5.0 points less than this game's over/under.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle covered eight times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

The Seahawks were 6-8 ATS last season when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Seattle's games hit the over seven out of 16 times last season.

The Seahawks averaged 28.7 points per game last season, comparable to the 29.7 per matchup the Vikings surrendered.

When Seattle scored more than 29.7 points last season, it was 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Seahawks collected 369.5 yards per game last season, 23.8 fewer yards than the 393.3 the Vikings allowed per matchup.

Seattle was 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piled up more than 393.3 yards last season.

The Seahawks had 18 giveaways last season, while the Vikings had 22 takeaways.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota won six games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Vikings were an underdog by 2 points or more seven times last year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 16 times last season.

The Vikings put up 3.7 more points per game (26.9) than the Seahawks surrendered (23.2) last season.

Minnesota was 5-7 against the spread and 6-6 overall in games when it recorded more than 23.2 points last season.

The Vikings racked up only 12.7 more yards per game (393.3) than the Seahawks gave up per outing (380.6) last year.

When Minnesota totaled more than 380.6 yards last year, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Vikings turned the ball over 23 times last year, one more turnover than the Seahawks forced (22).

Home and road insights

Minnesota covered the spread twice at home, and was 3-5 overall there, last year.

At home last year, the Vikings had one win ATS (1-6) as 2-point underdogs or greater.

In eight games at home last year, Minnesota went over the total seven times.

Last season, Vikings home games averaged 49.6 points, 5.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).

Seattle was 5-3 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home last season.

The Seahawks had one win ATS (1-5) away from home as 2-point favorites or more.

In four of eight road games last year, Seattle went over the total.

Last season, Seahawks away games averaged 50.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).

