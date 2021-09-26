The Tennessee Titans (1-1) are 6-point favorites when they host the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) in an AFC South matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The over/under is set at 47.
Odds for Titans vs. Colts
Over/under insights
- Last year, Tennessee's games finished over 47 points scored, its current matchup's total, 13 (out of 17) times.
- Indianapolis' games went over 47 total points scored in 11 of 17 matchups last season.
- The Titans and the Colts combined to average 11.9 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 47 set for this game.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 50 points per game last season, three more than the over/under for this game.
- The Titans' average point total in outings last year was 50.3, 3.3 points higher than the total in this game.
- Colts games in 2020 averaged a total of 48.0 points, 1.0 more than the point total in this matchup.
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Titans were 3-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 6-point favorites.
- Tennessee's games went over the point total 12 out of 16 times last season.
- The Titans scored 30.7 points per game last season, 8.1 more than the Colts gave up per contest (22.6).
- Tennessee was 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it put up more than 22.6 points last season.
- The Titans collected 64.3 more yards per game (396.4) than the Colts allowed per contest (332.1) last year.
- In games that Tennessee churned out over 332.1 yards last season, the team was 6-6 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Titans turned the ball over 12 times last season, 13 fewer than the Colts forced turnovers (25).
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis covered eight times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Colts covered the spread when playing as at least 6-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.
- Indianapolis and its opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 16 times last year.
- Last year the Colts put up just 0.8 more points per game (28.2) than the Titans surrendered (27.4).
- Indianapolis was 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall last year when the team put up over 27.4 points.
- The Colts averaged 378.1 yards per game last season, 20.2 fewer yards than the 398.3 the Titans allowed per matchup.
- In games that Indianapolis amassed over 398.3 yards last season, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Colts had 15 giveaways last year, while the Titans had 23 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Tennessee was 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home last year.
- At home last year, the Titans had two wins ATS (2-1) as 6-point favorites or greater.
- Last year, in eight games at home, Tennessee hit the over six times.
- Last season, Titans home games averaged 50.3 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
- In away games last season, Indianapolis was 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
- Away from home, the Colts were winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point underdogs or more.
- Last year, in six of eight road games Indianapolis hit the over.
- Colts away games last season averaged 47.4 total points, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under (47).
