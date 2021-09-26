Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Ryan Tannehill (17) talk as they face the Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Titans Seahawks 146

The Tennessee Titans (1-1) are 6-point favorites when they host the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) in an AFC South matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The over/under is set at 47.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Colts

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Titans -6 47

Over/under insights

Last year, Tennessee's games finished over 47 points scored, its current matchup's total, 13 (out of 17) times.

Indianapolis' games went over 47 total points scored in 11 of 17 matchups last season.

The Titans and the Colts combined to average 11.9 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 47 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 50 points per game last season, three more than the over/under for this game.

The Titans' average point total in outings last year was 50.3, 3.3 points higher than the total in this game.

Colts games in 2020 averaged a total of 48.0 points, 1.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Titans were 3-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Tennessee's games went over the point total 12 out of 16 times last season.

The Titans scored 30.7 points per game last season, 8.1 more than the Colts gave up per contest (22.6).

Tennessee was 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it put up more than 22.6 points last season.

The Titans collected 64.3 more yards per game (396.4) than the Colts allowed per contest (332.1) last year.

In games that Tennessee churned out over 332.1 yards last season, the team was 6-6 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Titans turned the ball over 12 times last season, 13 fewer than the Colts forced turnovers (25).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest odds on this matchup.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis covered eight times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

The Colts covered the spread when playing as at least 6-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

Indianapolis and its opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 16 times last year.

Last year the Colts put up just 0.8 more points per game (28.2) than the Titans surrendered (27.4).

Indianapolis was 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall last year when the team put up over 27.4 points.

The Colts averaged 378.1 yards per game last season, 20.2 fewer yards than the 398.3 the Titans allowed per matchup.

In games that Indianapolis amassed over 398.3 yards last season, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Colts had 15 giveaways last year, while the Titans had 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Tennessee was 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home last year.

At home last year, the Titans had two wins ATS (2-1) as 6-point favorites or greater.

Last year, in eight games at home, Tennessee hit the over six times.

Last season, Titans home games averaged 50.3 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

In away games last season, Indianapolis was 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

Away from home, the Colts were winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point underdogs or more.

Last year, in six of eight road games Indianapolis hit the over.

Colts away games last season averaged 47.4 total points, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Powered by Data Skrive.