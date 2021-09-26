Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery watches a replay during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-0 AAC) and the 20th-ranked passing attack will take on the Houston Cougars (3-1, 0-0 AAC) and the third-ranked passing defense on Friday, October 1, 2021. The Golden Hurricane are favored by 3 points in the game. The point total for the contest is set at 56.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Houston

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -3 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in one game this season.

Friday's total is 3.3 points lower than the two team's combined 59.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 46.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 58.7 points, a number 2.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 56.5 over/under in this game is three points higher than the 53.5 average total in Cougars games this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Golden Hurricane are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 25.3 points per game, nine more than the Cougars give up per outing (16.3).

When Tulsa scores more than 16.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Golden Hurricane collect 242.3 more yards per game (489.8) than the Cougars give up per contest (247.5).

Tulsa is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses more than 247.5 yards.

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over six times, while the Cougars have forced six.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This season the Cougars put up four more points per game (34.5) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (30.5).

When Houston scores more than 30.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cougars average 32.3 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Golden Hurricane allow (394.8).

The Cougars have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Hurricane.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats