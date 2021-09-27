Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons wide receiver Micah Davis (0) is tackled by Florida Atlantic Owls cornerback Zyon Gilbert (24) and linebacker Caliph Brice (9) as linebacker Noah Bush (51) defends in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (3-1, 0-0 MWC) will test their first-ranked running game against the New Mexico Lobos (2-2, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 96 rush defense in college football, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Falcons are favored by 10.5 points in the outing. The game has a point total set at 49.

Odds for Air Force vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -10.5 49

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have scored at least 49 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.

New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 52 points per game average.

The 42.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.0 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Falcons average 33.5 points per game, 9.5 more than the Lobos allow per contest (24.0).

Air Force is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.0 points.

The Falcons collect 444.8 yards per game, 118.5 more yards than the 326.3 the Lobos give up per outing.

In games that Air Force totals over 326.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Lobos have forced (7).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

Thus far this season New Mexico is winless against the spread.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

New Mexico's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Lobos score 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Falcons surrender.

When New Mexico records more than 18.3 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos collect 319.3 yards per game, just 18.8 more than the 300.5 the Falcons allow.

In games that New Mexico amasses more than 300.5 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Lobos have turned the ball over four times, while the Falcons have forced 4 turnovers.

Season Stats