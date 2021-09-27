The Air Force Falcons (3-1, 0-0 MWC) will test their first-ranked running game against the New Mexico Lobos (2-2, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 96 rush defense in college football, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Falcons are favored by 10.5 points in the outing. The game has a point total set at 49.
Odds for Air Force vs. New Mexico
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Air Force
-10.5
49
Over/Under Insights
- Air Force and its opponents have scored at least 49 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.
- New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 52 points per game average.
- The 42.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.
- Falcons games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.0 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Air Force has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- Air Force's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Falcons average 33.5 points per game, 9.5 more than the Lobos allow per contest (24.0).
- Air Force is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.0 points.
- The Falcons collect 444.8 yards per game, 118.5 more yards than the 326.3 the Lobos give up per outing.
- In games that Air Force totals over 326.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Falcons have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Lobos have forced (7).
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season New Mexico is winless against the spread.
- The Lobos have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- New Mexico's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Lobos score 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Falcons surrender.
- When New Mexico records more than 18.3 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Lobos collect 319.3 yards per game, just 18.8 more than the 300.5 the Falcons allow.
- In games that New Mexico amasses more than 300.5 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This season the Lobos have turned the ball over four times, while the Falcons have forced 4 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Air Force
|Stats
|New Mexico
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
18.5
18.3
Avg. Points Allowed
24.0
444.8
Avg. Total Yards
319.3
300.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.3
2
Giveaways
4
4
Takeaways
7