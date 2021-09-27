The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 0-0 SEC) are 14.5-point favorites when they host the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 77.5.
Odds for Alabama vs. Ole Miss
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-14.5
77.5
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 77.5 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 99.2, is 21.7 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 38.2 points per game, 39.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents score an average of 60.3 points per game, 17.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 73.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has covered the spread two times this season.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Crimson Tide score 25.8 more points per game (46.5) than the Rebels give up (20.7).
- Alabama is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.7 points.
- The Crimson Tide average 119.1 more yards per game (463.8) than the Rebels give up per outing (344.7).
- Alabama is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 344.7 yards.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Rebels have forced (5).
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- This season the Rebels put up 35.2 more points per game (52.7) than the Crimson Tide give up (17.5).
- Ole Miss is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.5 points.
- The Rebels average 351.8 more yards per game (635.3) than the Crimson Tide give up (283.5).
- When Ole Miss amasses more than 283.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This season the Rebels have two turnovers, five fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Ole Miss
46.5
Avg. Points Scored
52.7
17.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
463.8
Avg. Total Yards
635.3
283.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.7
2
Giveaways
2
7
Takeaways
5