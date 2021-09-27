Sep 25, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (2) runs the ball against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 0-0 SEC) are 14.5-point favorites when they host the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 77.5.

Odds for Alabama vs. Ole Miss

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -14.5 77.5

Over/Under Insights

Alabama has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 77.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 99.2, is 21.7 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 38.2 points per game, 39.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents score an average of 60.3 points per game, 17.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 73.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Crimson Tide have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Crimson Tide score 25.8 more points per game (46.5) than the Rebels give up (20.7).

Alabama is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.7 points.

The Crimson Tide average 119.1 more yards per game (463.8) than the Rebels give up per outing (344.7).

Alabama is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 344.7 yards.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Rebels have forced (5).

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This season the Rebels put up 35.2 more points per game (52.7) than the Crimson Tide give up (17.5).

Ole Miss is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.5 points.

The Rebels average 351.8 more yards per game (635.3) than the Crimson Tide give up (283.5).

When Ole Miss amasses more than 283.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Rebels have two turnovers, five fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (7).

Season Stats