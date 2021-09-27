Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Nate Noel (20) runs the ball past Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Shane Simmons (34) as safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) looks to make the stoop during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) when they visit the Georgia State Panthers (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt foes at Center Parc Stadium. Appalachian State is favored by 10 points. The total is 55.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Georgia State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Appalachian State -10 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points just once this year.

Georgia State's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.9 points higher than the combined 50.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.3 points per game, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Mountaineers and their opponents have scored an average of 56 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 59.3 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has covered the spread twice this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Appalachian State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Mountaineers put up 32.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Panthers surrender per matchup (36.3).

The Mountaineers collect 476.3 yards per game, 61.8 more yards than the 414.5 the Panthers give up per contest.

Appalachian State is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 414.5 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

So far this season Georgia State has two wins against the spread.

The Panthers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Georgia State's games this season have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Panthers score 3.2 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Mountaineers surrender (21).

The Panthers average 317.3 yards per game, 43.7 fewer yards than the 361 the Mountaineers allow.

Georgia State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 361 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over two more times (6 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats