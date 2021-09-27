Sep 25, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Tyhier Tyler (2) runs with the ball against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Army Black Knights (4-0) the advantage on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Ball State Cardinals (1-3). Army is favored by 6.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 47.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Army vs. Ball State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Army -6.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Army and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.

Ball State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 56 points per game, 8.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.5 points fewer than the 52 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Black Knights games this season is 50.0, 2.5 points more than Saturday's total of 47.5.

The 55.8 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 8.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Army Stats and Trends

Army has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Black Knights have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Army's games this year have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Black Knights score 6.0 more points per game (39.0) than the Cardinals surrender (33.0).

Army is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 33.0 points.

The Black Knights rack up 415.0 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 438.0 the Cardinals give up per contest.

The Black Knights have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Cardinals have forced (2).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Army at SISportsbook.

Ball State Stats and Trends

So far this year Ball State is winless against the spread.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Cardinals put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Black Knights allow (19.0).

The Cardinals average 40.0 more yards per game (317.8) than the Black Knights allow per outing (277.8).

In games that Ball State totals more than 277.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats