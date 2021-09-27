Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Andy Avalos reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Boise State Broncos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) the edge when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between MWC foes at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State is favored by 6.5 points. The game has a point total set at 56.5.

Odds for Boise State vs. Nevada

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -6.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points only two times this year.

Nevada's games have gone over 56.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.3, is 5.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.5 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 63.4 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.5 total in this game is 3.2 points above the 53.3 average total in Wolf Pack games this season.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 3-1-0 this year.

This season, the Broncos have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Broncos rack up 11.3 more points per game (33.0) than the Wolf Pack give up (21.7).

Boise State is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.7 points.

The Broncos average 33.5 more yards per game (370.5) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (337.0).

When Boise State totals more than 337.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (3).

Nevada Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Nevada has two wins against the spread.

Nevada's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Wolf Pack average 11.0 more points per game (29.3) than the Broncos give up (18.3).

Nevada is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.3 points.

The Wolf Pack average only 10.0 more yards per game (430.0) than the Broncos allow per outing (420.0).

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over two times, 10 fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats