Oddsmakers give the Boise State Broncos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) the edge when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between MWC foes at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State is favored by 6.5 points. The game has a point total set at 56.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Boise State vs. Nevada
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boise State
-6.5
56.5
Over/Under Insights
- Boise State and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points only two times this year.
- Nevada's games have gone over 56.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.3, is 5.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.5 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.
- Broncos games this season feature an average total of 63.4 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.5 total in this game is 3.2 points above the 53.3 average total in Wolf Pack games this season.
Boise State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Boise State is 3-1-0 this year.
- This season, the Broncos have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Boise State's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Broncos rack up 11.3 more points per game (33.0) than the Wolf Pack give up (21.7).
- Boise State is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.7 points.
- The Broncos average 33.5 more yards per game (370.5) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (337.0).
- When Boise State totals more than 337.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (3).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boise State at SISportsbook.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Nevada has two wins against the spread.
- Nevada's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- This season the Wolf Pack average 11.0 more points per game (29.3) than the Broncos give up (18.3).
- Nevada is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.3 points.
- The Wolf Pack average only 10.0 more yards per game (430.0) than the Broncos allow per outing (420.0).
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over two times, 10 fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Boise State
|Stats
|Nevada
33.0
Avg. Points Scored
29.3
18.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.7
370.5
Avg. Total Yards
430.0
420.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
337.0
5
Giveaways
2
12
Takeaways
3