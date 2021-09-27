Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake is interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 BYU Cougars (4-0) are 8.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Friday, October 1, 2021 against the Utah State Aggies (3-1). The over/under is set at 58.5 points for the game.

Odds for BYU vs. Utah State

Favorite Spread Total BYU -8.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have combined for 58.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.

Utah State's games have gone over 58.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.5, is one point above Friday's over/under.

The 49.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.4 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer than Friday's total.

The 58.5-point over/under for this game is two points below the 60.5 points per game average total in Aggies games this season.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Cougars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

BYU's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Cougars score 28 points per game, comparable to the 29.8 per outing the Aggies allow.

The Cougars average 385 yards per game, 78 fewer yards than the 463 the Aggies allow per outing.

The Cougars have two giveaways this season, while the Aggies have six takeaways .

Utah State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah State is 3-1-0 this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in three chances).

Utah State's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Aggies put up 31.5 points per game, 12.2 more than the Cougars give up (19.3).

Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.3 points.

The Aggies collect 143.5 more yards per game (533.3) than the Cougars give up (389.8).

When Utah State totals more than 389.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Aggies have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (8).

Season Stats