The Washington State Cougars (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 7.5-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup against the California Golden Bears (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. The over/under is set at 52.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Cal vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total Cal -7.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in three of four games this season.

Washington State has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 0.2 points higher than the combined 52.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.1 points per game, 6.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 48.9, 3.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 52.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 8.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Cal Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Cal has two wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Cal's games this year have gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Golden Bears score 28.8 points per game, comparable to the 29.8 per contest the Cougars surrender.

When Cal records more than 29.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Bears rack up 26.5 more yards per game (440.8) than the Cougars give up per matchup (414.3).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up over 414.3 yards.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over five times this season, five fewer than the Cougars have forced (10).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Washington State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year the Cougars score 5.8 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Golden Bears allow (29.3).

The Cougars collect 61.2 fewer yards per game (354.8) than the Golden Bears give up (416.0).

This season the Cougars have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (4).

Season Stats