Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) celebrates after taking a knee to run the clock out on a win in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Bearcats won 38-24. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football

Oddsmakers expect a close game when the No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) take on the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The total has been set at 51 points for this matchup.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -2.5 51

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 51 points only twice this year.

In 75% of Notre Dame's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.

The two teams combine to score 78.3 points per game, 27.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 38.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.7 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 50.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Irish have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 2.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has covered the spread twice this season.

The Bearcats have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Bearcats rack up 43.0 points per game, 19.7 more than the Fighting Irish give up per matchup (23.3).

When Cincinnati scores more than 23.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bearcats average 56.0 more yards per game (420.3) than the Fighting Irish give up per contest (364.3).

Cincinnati is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 364.3 yards.

This year, the Bearcats have six turnovers, five fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (11).

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Fighting Irish have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

This year the Fighting Irish average 20.3 more points per game (35.3) than the Bearcats give up (15.0).

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 15.0 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up 67.6 more yards per game (366.3) than the Bearcats allow (298.7).

Notre Dame is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 298.7 yards.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over five times, four fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats