The Boston College Eagles (4-0, 0-0 ACC) and the 15th-ranked scoring offense will take the field against the No. 25 Clemson Tigers (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and the fifth-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Tigers are heavily favored by 16 points in the contest. The over/under is 47.5 in this matchup.
Odds for Clemson vs. Boston College
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Clemson
-16
47.5
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.
- Boston College's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 63.1 points per game, 15.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 19.2 points above the 28.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 51.9, 4.4 points more than Saturday's total of 47.5.
- The 47.5-point total for this game is 9.3 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson is winless against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 16 points or more.
- Clemson's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Tigers average 5.5 more points per game (21.8) than the Eagles give up (16.3).
- When Clemson records more than 16.3 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Tigers collect 295.5 yards per game, just 7.0 more than the 288.5 the Eagles give up per contest.
- This year, the Tigers have six turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (7).
Boston College Stats and Trends
- Boston College has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- Boston College's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Eagles rack up 41.3 points per game, 29.3 more than the Tigers surrender (12.0).
- Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 12.0 points.
- The Eagles average 120.3 more yards per game (416.8) than the Tigers allow per matchup (296.5).
- When Boston College totals more than 296.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Eagles have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Boston College
21.8
Avg. Points Scored
41.3
12.0
Avg. Points Allowed
16.3
295.5
Avg. Total Yards
416.8
296.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
288.5
6
Giveaways
4
4
Takeaways
7