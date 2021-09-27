Sep 25, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (left) talks to an official during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles (4-0, 0-0 ACC) and the 15th-ranked scoring offense will take the field against the No. 25 Clemson Tigers (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and the fifth-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Tigers are heavily favored by 16 points in the contest. The over/under is 47.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Clemson vs. Boston College

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -16 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

Boston College's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 63.1 points per game, 15.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 19.2 points above the 28.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 51.9, 4.4 points more than Saturday's total of 47.5.

The 47.5-point total for this game is 9.3 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 16 points or more.

Clemson's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Tigers average 5.5 more points per game (21.8) than the Eagles give up (16.3).

When Clemson records more than 16.3 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Tigers collect 295.5 yards per game, just 7.0 more than the 288.5 the Eagles give up per contest.

This year, the Tigers have six turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (7).

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

Boston College's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Eagles rack up 41.3 points per game, 29.3 more than the Tigers surrender (12.0).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 12.0 points.

The Eagles average 120.3 more yards per game (416.8) than the Tigers allow per matchup (296.5).

When Boston College totals more than 296.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

