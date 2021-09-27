Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 16 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt foes at Brooks Stadium. Coastal Carolina is favored by 32.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 59.5 points.
Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. UL Monroe
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Coastal Carolina
-32.5
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- Coastal Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points just once this season.
- UL Monroe has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's total is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 62.5 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 38.7 points per game, 20.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Chanticleers games have an average total of 58.8 points this season, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.5 total in this game is 7.3 points higher than the 52.2 average total in Warhawks games this season.
Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends
- Coastal Carolina has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- This season, the Chanticleers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 32.5 points or more.
- Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Chanticleers put up 45.5 points per game, 22.8 more than the Warhawks allow per contest (22.7).
- Coastal Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.7 points.
- The Chanticleers collect 518.0 yards per game, 112.3 more yards than the 405.7 the Warhawks give up per matchup.
- When Coastal Carolina picks up over 405.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Chanticleers have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Warhawks have forced (7).
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- UL Monroe has covered the spread twice this season.
- UL Monroe's games this season have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.
- This year the Warhawks put up just 1.0 more point per game (17.0) than the Chanticleers surrender (16.0).
- The Warhawks rack up 209.0 yards per game, 94.8 fewer yards than the 303.8 the Chanticleers give up.
- This season the Warhawks have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (0).
Season Stats
|Coastal Carolina
|Stats
|UL Monroe
45.5
Avg. Points Scored
17.0
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.7
518.0
Avg. Total Yards
209.0
303.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
405.7
2
Giveaways
1
0
Takeaways
7