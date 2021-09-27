Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell before the start of the NCAA football game between the Buffalo Bulls and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 16 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt foes at Brooks Stadium. Coastal Carolina is favored by 32.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 59.5 points.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -32.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points just once this season.

UL Monroe has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 62.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.7 points per game, 20.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Chanticleers games have an average total of 58.8 points this season, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.5 total in this game is 7.3 points higher than the 52.2 average total in Warhawks games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Chanticleers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 32.5 points or more.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Chanticleers put up 45.5 points per game, 22.8 more than the Warhawks allow per contest (22.7).

Coastal Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.7 points.

The Chanticleers collect 518.0 yards per game, 112.3 more yards than the 405.7 the Warhawks give up per matchup.

When Coastal Carolina picks up over 405.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Chanticleers have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Warhawks have forced (7).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has covered the spread twice this season.

UL Monroe's games this season have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

This year the Warhawks put up just 1.0 more point per game (17.0) than the Chanticleers surrender (16.0).

The Warhawks rack up 209.0 yards per game, 94.8 fewer yards than the 303.8 the Chanticleers give up.

This season the Warhawks have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (0).

Season Stats