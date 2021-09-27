Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road NFC East matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) on Monday, September 27, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The over/under for the outing is set at 51.5.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -3.5 51.5

Over/under insights

Last year, Dallas' games went over 51.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, eight (out of 16) times.

Last year, five of Philadelphia's 16 matchups went over 51.5 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 5.9 fewer points per game (45.6) a season ago than this game's total of 51.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 55.7 points per game last season, 4.2 more than the point total in this matchup.

The average total the Cowboys had set in games last year was 2.6 fewer points than this outing's point total.

The average point total for the Eagles in 2020 was 5.6 points lower than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas went 5-11-0 ATS last season.

The Cowboys did not cover the spread last season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Last season, nine of Dallas' games went over the point total.

The Cowboys racked up just 1.4 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Eagles surrendered (26.1) last season.

Dallas was 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall last season when the team scored more than 26.1 points.

The Cowboys racked up only 8.7 more yards per game (371.8) than the Eagles allowed per matchup (363.1) last season.

In games that Dallas churned out over 363.1 yards last year, the team was 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Cowboys turned the ball over 26 times last season, seven more turnovers than the Eagles forced (19).

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last season.

The Eagles had an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last year.

A total of seven of Philadelphia's games last year went over the point total.

The Eagles put up 20.9 points per game last year, 8.7 fewer than the Cowboys surrendered (29.6).

The Eagles averaged 51.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cowboys allowed per matchup (386.4) last year.

When Philadelphia picked up over 386.4 yards last season, the team was 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Eagles turned the ball over six more times (29 total) than the Cowboys forced turnovers (23) last year.

Home and road insights

Dallas was 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home last year.

At home last season, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Cowboys were winless ATS (0-2).

In six of eight home games last season, Dallas hit the over.

Cowboys home games last season averaged 50.4 total points, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

Philadelphia had one win against the spread last season, and was 1-7 overall, in away games.

Away from home, the Eagles were winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

In four of eight away games last year, Philadelphia hit the over.

The average total in Eagles away games last season was 46.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

