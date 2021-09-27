Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles running back Samson Evans (22) rushes with the football during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a competitive game when the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-1, 0-0 MAC) visit the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Eastern Michigan is favored by 1 point. The point total is set at 63.5 for the contest.

Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Eastern Michigan -1 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Eastern Michigan has combined with its opponents to put up more than 63.5 points just twice this year.

Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.8, is 1.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.0 points above the 61.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Eagles games have an average total of 57.0 points this season, 6.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 63.5 total in this game is 8.9 points above the 54.6 average total in Huskies games this season.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has covered the spread once this year.

This season, the Eagles have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Eagles rack up 35.8 points per game, comparable to the 37.0 per outing the Huskies allow.

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 37.0 points.

The Eagles collect 377.0 yards per game, 53.0 fewer yards than the 430.0 the Huskies give up per contest.

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 430.0 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Huskies have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Northern Illinois' games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Huskies rack up 29.0 points per game, 4.5 more than the Eagles surrender (24.5).

When Northern Illinois puts up more than 24.5 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Huskies rack up just 17.2 fewer yards per game (389.8) than the Eagles allow (407.0).

In games that Northern Illinois churns out over 407.0 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (6) this season.

