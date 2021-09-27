Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls running back Johnny Ford (5) runs through the tackle of Air Force Falcons cornerback David Eure (33) in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida International Panthers (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 10.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at FAU Stadium. The point total is set at 51.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Florida Atlantic -10.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points only once this season.

Florida International's games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.3, is 2.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.5 points more than the 51 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Owls games this season feature an average total of 51.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.0 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Owls have been favored by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Owls average 26.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Panthers give up per contest (29.5).

When Florida Atlantic scores more than 29.5 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls average 37.5 fewer yards per game (415.0) than the Panthers allow per contest (452.5).

When Florida Atlantic totals more than 452.5 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida Atlantic at SISportsbook.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Florida International has one win against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Florida International's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Panthers average 6.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Owls surrender (21.5).

Florida International is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.5 points.

The Panthers rack up 28.5 more yards per game (419.3) than the Owls give up per contest (390.8).

Florida International is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 390.8 yards.

This season the Panthers have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Owls' takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats