The Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 0-0 SEC) and the 21st-ranked run defense will host the No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1, 0-0 SEC) and the third-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Wildcats are 8.5-point underdogs. The contest has an over/under of 55 points.

Odds for Florida vs. Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Florida -8.5 55

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have scored at least 55 points only two times this year.

Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.0 points lower than the two team's combined 67 points per game average.

The 37.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.4 fewer than the 55 over/under in this contest.

The Gators and their opponents have scored an average of 58.8 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has covered the spread two times this season.

The Gators have been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Gators rack up 18.2 more points per game (36.0) than the Wildcats surrender (17.8).

When Florida puts up more than 17.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Gators average 540.8 yards per game, 280.8 more yards than the 260.0 the Wildcats give up per matchup.

When Florida totals more than 260.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Gators have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (2).

Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Kentucky's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Kentucky's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats rack up 11.2 more points per game (31.0) than the Gators surrender (19.8).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.

The Wildcats rack up 94.5 more yards per game (440.3) than the Gators give up (345.8).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 345.8 yards.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (3).

Season Stats