The Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 0-0 SEC) and the 21st-ranked run defense will host the No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1, 0-0 SEC) and the third-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Wildcats are 8.5-point underdogs. The contest has an over/under of 55 points.
Odds for Florida vs. Kentucky
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida
-8.5
55
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have scored at least 55 points only two times this year.
- Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.0 points lower than the two team's combined 67 points per game average.
- The 37.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.4 fewer than the 55 over/under in this contest.
- The Gators and their opponents have scored an average of 58.8 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Gators have been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Gators rack up 18.2 more points per game (36.0) than the Wildcats surrender (17.8).
- When Florida puts up more than 17.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Gators average 540.8 yards per game, 280.8 more yards than the 260.0 the Wildcats give up per matchup.
- When Florida totals more than 260.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Gators have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (2).
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- In Kentucky's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- Kentucky's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Wildcats rack up 11.2 more points per game (31.0) than the Gators surrender (19.8).
- Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 94.5 more yards per game (440.3) than the Gators give up (345.8).
- Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 345.8 yards.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (3).
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Kentucky
36.0
Avg. Points Scored
31.0
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
17.8
540.8
Avg. Total Yards
440.3
345.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
260.0
6
Giveaways
11
3
Takeaways
2