Oddsmakers give the Florida State Seminoles (0-4, 0-0 ACC) the edge when they host the Syracuse Orange (3-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State is favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is 52 for this game.

Odds for Florida State vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -4.5 52

Over/Under Insights

Florida State and its opponents have scored at least 52 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.

Syracuse and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is 1.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 49.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.

Seminoles games this season feature an average total of 59.1 points, a number 7.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52 total in this game is 1.5 points above the 50.5 average total in Orange games this season.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has one win against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Seminoles are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Florida State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Seminoles put up 23.0 points per game, 5.2 more than the Orange give up per outing (17.8).

When Florida State puts up more than 17.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Seminoles collect 386.8 yards per game, 125.5 more yards than the 261.3 the Orange allow per outing.

Florida State is 1-3 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team churns out more than 261.3 yards.

This year, the Seminoles have turned the ball over 11 times, eight more than the Orange's takeaways (3).

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Syracuse is 3-1-0 this year.

The Orange have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Syracuse's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This season the Orange put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.5) than the Seminoles allow (31.8).

The Orange rack up 22.7 fewer yards per game (392.3) than the Seminoles allow per matchup (415.0).

This year the Orange have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Seminoles' takeaways (4).

Season Stats