Oddsmakers give the Florida State Seminoles (0-4, 0-0 ACC) the edge when they host the Syracuse Orange (3-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State is favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is 52 for this game.
Odds for Florida State vs. Syracuse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida State
-4.5
52
Over/Under Insights
- Florida State and its opponents have scored at least 52 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.
- Syracuse and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is 1.5 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.
- Seminoles games this season feature an average total of 59.1 points, a number 7.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52 total in this game is 1.5 points above the 50.5 average total in Orange games this season.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- This season, the Seminoles are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Florida State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Seminoles put up 23.0 points per game, 5.2 more than the Orange give up per outing (17.8).
- When Florida State puts up more than 17.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Seminoles collect 386.8 yards per game, 125.5 more yards than the 261.3 the Orange allow per outing.
- Florida State is 1-3 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team churns out more than 261.3 yards.
- This year, the Seminoles have turned the ball over 11 times, eight more than the Orange's takeaways (3).
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Syracuse is 3-1-0 this year.
- The Orange have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Syracuse's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- This season the Orange put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.5) than the Seminoles allow (31.8).
- The Orange rack up 22.7 fewer yards per game (392.3) than the Seminoles allow per matchup (415.0).
- This year the Orange have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Seminoles' takeaways (4).
Season Stats
|Florida State
|Stats
|Syracuse
23.0
Avg. Points Scored
30.5
31.8
Avg. Points Allowed
17.8
386.8
Avg. Total Yards
392.3
415.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
261.3
11
Giveaways
5
4
Takeaways
3