The No. 18 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-1, 0-0 MWC) visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between MWC foes at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . Hawaii is a 10-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 63 points.
Odds for Fresno State vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Fresno State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 63 points in three of five games this season.
- Hawaii's games have gone over 63 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70, is 7.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 9.0 points more than the 54 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Bulldogs games have an average total of 61.5 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 64.8 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Fresno State Stats and Trends
- Fresno State has played five games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in three chances).
- Fresno State has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs score 42.0 points per game, 9.6 more than the Rainbow Warriors surrender per outing (32.4).
- When Fresno State puts up more than 32.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs rack up 98.6 more yards per game (522.4) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (423.8).
- In games that Fresno State totals more than 423.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs have nine giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 10 takeaways .
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- This season, the Rainbow Warriors are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10 points or more.
- Hawaii's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Rainbow Warriors average 6.4 more points per game (28.0) than the Bulldogs allow (21.6).
- Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors average 118.0 more yards per game (431.4) than the Bulldogs give up (313.4).
- In games that Hawaii churns out over 313.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Fresno State
|Stats
|Hawaii
42.0
Avg. Points Scored
28.0
21.6
Avg. Points Allowed
32.4
522.4
Avg. Total Yards
431.4
313.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.8
9
Giveaways
11
7
Takeaways
10