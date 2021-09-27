Sep 24, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) stands on the field during a timeout against the UNLV Rebels in the fourth quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-1, 0-0 MWC) visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between MWC foes at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . Hawaii is a 10-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 63 points.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Hawaii

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -10 63

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 63 points in three of five games this season.

Hawaii's games have gone over 63 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70, is 7.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 9.0 points more than the 54 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 61.5 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 64.8 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has played five games, with four wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in three chances).

Fresno State has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs score 42.0 points per game, 9.6 more than the Rainbow Warriors surrender per outing (32.4).

When Fresno State puts up more than 32.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 98.6 more yards per game (522.4) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (423.8).

In games that Fresno State totals more than 423.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have nine giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 10 takeaways .

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Rainbow Warriors are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Hawaii's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Rainbow Warriors average 6.4 more points per game (28.0) than the Bulldogs allow (21.6).

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.

The Rainbow Warriors average 118.0 more yards per game (431.4) than the Bulldogs give up (313.4).

In games that Hawaii churns out over 313.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (7).

Season Stats