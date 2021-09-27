Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) fights off a tackle from Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally (13) during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC) are massive, 18-point favorites at home at Sanford Stadium against the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Both squads feature tough pass defenses, with the Bulldogs second against the pass in the nation, and the Razorbacks eighth defending the passing game. The game has a point total set at 48.5.

Odds for Georgia vs. Arkansas

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -18 48.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48.5 points in three of four games this season.

Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in three of five games this season.

The two teams combine to score 77.8 points per game, 29.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 20.3 points per game, 28.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 2.7 points below the 51.2 points per game average total in Razorbacks games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has three wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 18 points or more (in three chances).

Georgia's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

This year, the Bulldogs put up 27.5 more points per game (42) than the Razorbacks surrender (14.5).

Georgia is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 14.5 points.

The Bulldogs collect 187.2 more yards per game (454.5) than the Razorbacks allow per outing (267.3).

When Georgia totals more than 267.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Razorbacks' takeaways (6).

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas is 5-0-0 against the spread this season.

Arkansas' games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Razorbacks score 30.0 more points per game (35.8) than the Bulldogs surrender (5.8).

When Arkansas records more than 5.8 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Razorbacks average 480 yards per game, 294.7 more yards than the 185.3 the Bulldogs give up.

Arkansas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 185.3 yards.

The Razorbacks have two giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have nine takeaways .

