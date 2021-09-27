The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC) are massive, 18-point favorites at home at Sanford Stadium against the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Both squads feature tough pass defenses, with the Bulldogs second against the pass in the nation, and the Razorbacks eighth defending the passing game. The game has a point total set at 48.5.
Odds for Georgia vs. Arkansas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia
-18
48.5
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48.5 points in three of four games this season.
- Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in three of five games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 77.8 points per game, 29.3 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 20.3 points per game, 28.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 2.7 points below the 51.2 points per game average total in Razorbacks games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has three wins against the spread in four games this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 18 points or more (in three chances).
- Georgia's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- This year, the Bulldogs put up 27.5 more points per game (42) than the Razorbacks surrender (14.5).
- Georgia is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 14.5 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 187.2 more yards per game (454.5) than the Razorbacks allow per outing (267.3).
- When Georgia totals more than 267.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Razorbacks' takeaways (6).
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas is 5-0-0 against the spread this season.
- Arkansas' games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Razorbacks score 30.0 more points per game (35.8) than the Bulldogs surrender (5.8).
- When Arkansas records more than 5.8 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Razorbacks average 480 yards per game, 294.7 more yards than the 185.3 the Bulldogs give up.
- Arkansas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 185.3 yards.
- The Razorbacks have two giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have nine takeaways .
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Arkansas
42
Avg. Points Scored
35.8
5.8
Avg. Points Allowed
14.5
454.5
Avg. Total Yards
480
185.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
267.3
7
Giveaways
2
9
Takeaways
6