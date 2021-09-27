Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles running back Gerald Green (4) signals first down after a run as offensive lineman Verneal Henshaw Jr. (94) celebrates the play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a close contest when the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Georgia Southern is favored by 2.5 points. The contest has a point total of 64.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Georgia Southern -2.5 64.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Southern and its opponents have not yet scored more than 64.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.

Arkansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.3 points per game, 16.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 76.3 points per game, 11.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Eagles and their opponents score an average of 51.7 points per game, 12.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 62.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has covered the spread one time this season.

Georgia Southern's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Eagles score 25.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Red Wolves allow (42.3).

The Eagles collect 209.0 fewer yards per game (360.8) than the Red Wolves allow per contest (569.8).

The Eagles have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia Southern at SISportsbook.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Red Wolves have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Arkansas State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Red Wolves rack up 31.8 points per game, comparable to the 34.0 the Eagles surrender.

When Arkansas State puts up more than 34.0 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Red Wolves collect 39.8 fewer yards per game (455.0) than the Eagles give up (494.8).

In games that Arkansas State churns out over 494.8 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over six more times (6 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats