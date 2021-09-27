Oddsmakers project a close contest when the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Georgia Southern is favored by 2.5 points. The contest has a point total of 64.5.
Odds for Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia Southern
-2.5
64.5
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia Southern and its opponents have not yet scored more than 64.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.
- Arkansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 48.3 points per game, 16.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 76.3 points per game, 11.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Eagles and their opponents score an average of 51.7 points per game, 12.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 62.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends
- Georgia Southern has covered the spread one time this season.
- Georgia Southern's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Eagles score 25.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Red Wolves allow (42.3).
- The Eagles collect 209.0 fewer yards per game (360.8) than the Red Wolves allow per contest (569.8).
- The Eagles have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (8).
Arkansas State Stats and Trends
- Arkansas State has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- This season, the Red Wolves have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Arkansas State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Red Wolves rack up 31.8 points per game, comparable to the 34.0 the Eagles surrender.
- When Arkansas State puts up more than 34.0 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Red Wolves collect 39.8 fewer yards per game (455.0) than the Eagles give up (494.8).
- In games that Arkansas State churns out over 494.8 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Red Wolves have turned the ball over six more times (6 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (0) this season.
Season Stats
|Georgia Southern
|Stats
|Arkansas State
16.5
Avg. Points Scored
31.8
34.0
Avg. Points Allowed
42.3
360.8
Avg. Total Yards
455.0
494.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
569.8
3
Giveaways
6
0
Takeaways
8