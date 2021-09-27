Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) loses control of the ball while being sacked during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte 49ers (3-1) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-4) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 as a 10-point underdog. The over/under is set at 54.5 for the game.

Odds for Illinois vs. Charlotte

Favorite Spread Total Illinois -10 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Illinois has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54.5 points just twice this season.

Charlotte's games have gone over 54.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50, is 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.4 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

The Fighting Illini and their opponents have scored an average of 55.7 points per game in 2021, 1.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 59.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 4.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Illinois is 3-2-0 this year.

Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Fighting Illini average 4.3 fewer points per game (20) than the 49ers give up (24.3).

Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.

The Fighting Illini average 95.5 fewer yards per game (337.8) than the 49ers give up per contest (433.3).

The Fighting Illini have five giveaways this season, while the 49ers have five takeaways .

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

Charlotte's games this season have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The 49ers score 3.2 more points per game (30) than the Fighting Illini surrender (26.8).

When Charlotte records more than 26.8 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers average 446.8 yards per game, only 1.4 fewer than the 448.2 the Fighting Illini allow.

In games that Charlotte piles up over 448.2 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers have four giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have eight takeaways .

Season Stats