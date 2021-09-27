Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass against the Colorado State Rams during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 3.5-point favorites on the road at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium against the Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, October 1, 2021. Both teams have stout defenses, with the Hawkeyes third in points per game allowed, and the Terrapins eighth. This game has an over/under of 45.5 points.

Odds for Iowa vs. Maryland

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -3.5 45.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have not yet scored more than 45.5 points in a game this season.

Maryland's games have gone over 45.5 points in three of four chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.1, is 20.6 points more than Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 25.3 points per game, 20.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2021, 2.1 more than Friday's total.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 15.5 points below the 61 points per game average total in Terrapins games this season.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has three wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Iowa's games this year have not hit the over yet in four opportunities.

The Hawkeyes score 14.5 more points per game (28.8) than the Terrapins surrender (14.3).

Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.3 points.

The Hawkeyes average 23 fewer yards per game (293) than the Terrapins allow per outing (316).

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over four times this season, three fewer than the Terrapins have forced (7).

Maryland Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Maryland is 3-1-0 this year.

Maryland's games this season have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Terrapins score 26.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (11).

When Maryland scores more than 11 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Terrapins average 247.8 more yards per game (519.3) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (271.5).

When Maryland churns out over 271.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over four times, five fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats