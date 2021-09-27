The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 3.5-point favorites on the road at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium against the Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, October 1, 2021. Both teams have stout defenses, with the Hawkeyes third in points per game allowed, and the Terrapins eighth. This game has an over/under of 45.5 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Iowa vs. Maryland
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa
-3.5
45.5
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa and its opponents have not yet scored more than 45.5 points in a game this season.
- Maryland's games have gone over 45.5 points in three of four chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.1, is 20.6 points more than Friday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 25.3 points per game, 20.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2021, 2.1 more than Friday's total.
- The 45.5-point total for this game is 15.5 points below the 61 points per game average total in Terrapins games this season.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has three wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Iowa's games this year have not hit the over yet in four opportunities.
- The Hawkeyes score 14.5 more points per game (28.8) than the Terrapins surrender (14.3).
- Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.3 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 23 fewer yards per game (293) than the Terrapins allow per outing (316).
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over four times this season, three fewer than the Terrapins have forced (7).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Maryland is 3-1-0 this year.
- Maryland's games this season have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Terrapins score 26.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (11).
- When Maryland scores more than 11 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Terrapins average 247.8 more yards per game (519.3) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (271.5).
- When Maryland churns out over 271.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over four times, five fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Maryland
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
37.3
11
Avg. Points Allowed
14.3
293
Avg. Total Yards
519.3
271.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316
4
Giveaways
4
9
Takeaways
7