The Iowa State Cyclones (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Big 12 foes at Jack Trice Stadium. Kansas is a 33-point underdog. The point total is 57.5 for the outing.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Kansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -33 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points or more just once this year.

Kansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 10.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the 57.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Cyclones games this season is 48.0, 9.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57.5 .

The 57.5 total in this game is 4.7 points above the 52.8 average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Iowa State has one win against the spread.

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Cyclones score 12.5 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jayhawks allow (40.0).

The Cyclones rack up 65.0 fewer yards per game (411.5), than the Jayhawks allow per contest (476.5).

Iowa State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 476.5 yards.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Jayhawks have forced (5).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas is winless against the spread this season.

Kansas' games this season have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

This season the Jayhawks put up just 2.0 more points per game (19.8) than the Cyclones give up (17.8).

Kansas is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team notches more than 17.8 points.

The Jayhawks rack up 123.3 more yards per game (338.3) than the Cyclones give up per outing (215.0).

In games that Kansas churns out more than 215.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Jayhawks have three turnovers, one fewer than the Cyclones have takeaways (4).

