The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between MAC rivals at Dix Stadium. Bowling Green is a 16.5-point underdog. A total of 56 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Kent State vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Kent State -16.5 56

Over/Under Insights

Kent State has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points only one time this year.

Bowling Green and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 56 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to average 39.8 points per game, 16.2 less than the total in this contest.

The 49.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 56 over/under in this contest.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents have scored an average of 66.0 points per game in 2021, 10.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 56 over/under in this game is 5.6 points above the 50.4 average total in Falcons games this season.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has covered the spread once this season.

The Golden Flashes have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Kent State's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.

The Golden Flashes put up 3.3 more points per game (23.3) than the Falcons surrender (20.0).

The Golden Flashes average 117.0 more yards per game (439.0) than the Falcons allow per outing (322.0).

Kent State is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up more than 322.0 yards.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over four times this season, four fewer than the Falcons have forced (8).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Bowling Green is 4-0-0 this year.

This season, the Falcons have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.

Bowling Green's games this year have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.

This season the Falcons average 13.0 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Golden Flashes give up (29.5).

The Falcons average 189.0 fewer yards per game (266.8) than the Golden Flashes allow per matchup (455.8).

The Falcons have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats