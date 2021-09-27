Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743

The South Alabama Jaguars (3-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 11.5-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 51.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana vs. South Alabama

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -11.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

South Alabama has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.5, is 6.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 39.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.8 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 58.3, 6.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The 49.2 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has covered the spread one time this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 11.5 points or more (in three chances).

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Ragin' Cajuns score 30.5 points per game, 14.8 more than the Jaguars allow per contest (15.7).

Louisiana is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 15.7 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 423.0 yards per game, 132.3 more yards than the 290.7 the Jaguars allow per matchup.

Louisiana is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 290.7 yards.

The Ragin' Cajuns have three giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have seven takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

Thus far this season South Alabama has one win against the spread.

South Alabama's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Jaguars put up 3.0 more points per game (27.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (24.0).

When South Alabama scores more than 24.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Jaguars rack up 358.3 yards per game, 54.0 fewer yards than the 412.3 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats