The No. 22 Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the LSU Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. This game has an over/under of 53.5 points.
Odds for LSU vs. Auburn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
LSU
-3.5
53.5
Over/Under Insights
- LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points just twice this season.
- So far this season, 75% of Auburn's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.
- The two teams combine to average 78.5 points per game, 25.0 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 38.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.2 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.
- LSU Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 9.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.5-point total for this game is 2.6 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Auburn Tigers games this season.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has covered the spread two times this season.
- The LSU Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
- LSU's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The LSU Tigers rack up 34.5 points per game, 19.0 more than the Auburn Tigers allow per matchup (15.5).
- When LSU scores more than 15.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The LSU Tigers rack up 378.0 yards per game, 92.0 more yards than the 286.0 the Auburn Tigers give up per outing.
- LSU is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 286.0 yards.
- The LSU Tigers have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Auburn Tigers have forced (4).
Auburn Stats and Trends
- So far this season Auburn has two wins against the spread.
- The Auburn Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Auburn's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- The Auburn Tigers average 21.2 more points per game (44.0) than the LSU Tigers allow (22.8).
- Auburn is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.
- The Auburn Tigers rack up 138.8 more yards per game (484.3) than the LSU Tigers allow (345.5).
- Auburn is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 345.5 yards.
- The Auburn Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the LSU Tigers have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|LSU
|Stats
|Auburn
34.5
Avg. Points Scored
44.0
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
15.5
378.0
Avg. Total Yards
484.3
345.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
286.0
3
Giveaways
3
6
Takeaways
4