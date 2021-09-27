Sep 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Max Johnson (14) makes a pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the LSU Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. This game has an over/under of 53.5 points.

Odds for LSU vs. Auburn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total LSU -3.5 53.5

Over/Under Insights

LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points just twice this season.

So far this season, 75% of Auburn's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

The two teams combine to average 78.5 points per game, 25.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 38.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.2 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.

LSU Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 9.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.5-point total for this game is 2.6 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Auburn Tigers games this season.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has covered the spread two times this season.

The LSU Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

LSU's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The LSU Tigers rack up 34.5 points per game, 19.0 more than the Auburn Tigers allow per matchup (15.5).

When LSU scores more than 15.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The LSU Tigers rack up 378.0 yards per game, 92.0 more yards than the 286.0 the Auburn Tigers give up per outing.

LSU is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 286.0 yards.

The LSU Tigers have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Auburn Tigers have forced (4).

Auburn Stats and Trends

So far this season Auburn has two wins against the spread.

The Auburn Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Auburn's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Auburn Tigers average 21.2 more points per game (44.0) than the LSU Tigers allow (22.8).

Auburn is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.

The Auburn Tigers rack up 138.8 more yards per game (484.3) than the LSU Tigers allow (345.5).

Auburn is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 345.5 yards.

The Auburn Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the LSU Tigers have six takeaways .

Season Stats