The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) are 10-point favorites when they visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. An over/under of 64.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -10 64.5

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have combined for 64.5 points or more just one time this year.

Middle Tennessee's games have gone over 64.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 69.3 points per game, 4.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 12.2 points above the 52.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 53.9, 10.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64.5 .

The 64.5 total in this game is 7.8 points above the 56.7 average total in Blue Raiders games this season.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has covered the spread twice this year.

The Thundering Herd have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Marshall's games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.

The Thundering Herd average 40.3 points per game, 10.5 more than the Blue Raiders give up per outing (29.8).

Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 29.8 points.

The Thundering Herd rack up 135.0 more yards per game (552.0) than the Blue Raiders give up per matchup (417.0).

Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 417.0 yards.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Blue Raiders have forced (8).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Middle Tennessee is winless against the spread.

This season, the Blue Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Blue Raiders rack up 29.0 points per game, 6.5 more than the Thundering Herd allow (22.5).

Middle Tennessee is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.5 points.

The Blue Raiders collect 348.0 yards per game, 78.0 fewer yards than the 426.0 the Thundering Herd allow.

The Blue Raiders have three giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have seven takeaways .

Season Stats