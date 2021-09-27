Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (4) runs with the ball during the second half against Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Aaron Brule (3) during the second half at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (3-1, 0-0 AAC) are 11-point favorites when they visit the Temple Owls (2-2, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. The total for this matchup has been set at 61 points.

Odds for Memphis vs. Temple

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -11 61

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have combined for 61 points or more just one time this year.

Temple and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 3.8 points lower than the two team's combined 64.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 0.8 points under the 61.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 64.8, 3.8 points more than Saturday's total of 61.

The 54.2 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 6.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has covered the spread one time this season.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Tigers put up nine more points per game (39) than the Owls allow (30).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30 points.

The Tigers rack up 201.3 more yards per game (477.8) than the Owls give up per matchup (276.5).

When Memphis totals over 276.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has one win against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11 points or more.

Temple's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Owls score six fewer points per game (25.8) than the Tigers give up (31.8).

When Temple records more than 31.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls average 333 yards per game, 128.5 fewer yards than the 461.5 the Tigers allow.

The Owls have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats