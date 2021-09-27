The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

Two of the nation's top passing attacks square off when the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (2-2, 0-0 ACC) bring college football's 25th-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 1 passing offense, on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The Hurricanes are 3.5-point favorites. A 62-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami (FL) vs. Virginia

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Miami (FL) -3.5 62

Over/Under Insights

Miami (FL) and its opponents have combined for 62 points or more just one time this year.

Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in one game this season.

Thursday's over/under is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 66.3 points per game average.

The 53.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 62 total in this contest.

Hurricanes games have an average total of 57.4 points this season, 4.6 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 64.2 points, 2.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Miami (FL) Stats and Trends

Miami (FL) has one win against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Hurricanes have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Miami (FL)'s games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Hurricanes put up 3.5 more points per game (31.0) than the Cavaliers surrender (27.5).

The Hurricanes rack up 455.0 yards per game, 32.0 more yards than the 423.0 the Cavaliers give up per contest.

When Miami (FL) amasses more than 423.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times this season, four more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami (FL) at SISportsbook.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Virginia has one win against the spread.

The Cavaliers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Virginia's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Cavaliers score 35.3 points per game, 9.0 more than the Hurricanes surrender (26.3).

Virginia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 26.3 points.

The Cavaliers rack up 545.3 yards per game, 175.5 more yards than the 369.8 the Hurricanes allow.

When Virginia churns out more than 369.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats