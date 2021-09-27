Two of the nation's top passing attacks square off when the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (2-2, 0-0 ACC) bring college football's 25th-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 1 passing offense, on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The Hurricanes are 3.5-point favorites. A 62-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Miami (FL) vs. Virginia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami (FL)
-3.5
62
Over/Under Insights
- Miami (FL) and its opponents have combined for 62 points or more just one time this year.
- Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in one game this season.
- Thursday's over/under is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 66.3 points per game average.
- The 53.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 62 total in this contest.
- Hurricanes games have an average total of 57.4 points this season, 4.6 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 64.2 points, 2.2 more than the set total in this contest.
Miami (FL) Stats and Trends
- Miami (FL) has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- This season, the Hurricanes have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Miami (FL)'s games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Hurricanes put up 3.5 more points per game (31.0) than the Cavaliers surrender (27.5).
- The Hurricanes rack up 455.0 yards per game, 32.0 more yards than the 423.0 the Cavaliers give up per contest.
- When Miami (FL) amasses more than 423.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times this season, four more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (3).
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Virginia has one win against the spread.
- The Cavaliers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Virginia's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Cavaliers score 35.3 points per game, 9.0 more than the Hurricanes surrender (26.3).
- Virginia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 26.3 points.
- The Cavaliers rack up 545.3 yards per game, 175.5 more yards than the 369.8 the Hurricanes allow.
- When Virginia churns out more than 369.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Cavaliers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (3).
Season Stats
|Miami (FL)
|Stats
|Virginia
31.0
Avg. Points Scored
35.3
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
455.0
Avg. Total Yards
545.3
369.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.0
7
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
3