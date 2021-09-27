Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Miami (OH) Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin chat at midfield prior to the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between MAC foes at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Central Michigan is a 1-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 56 points.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -1 56

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have scored at least 56 points only two times this year.

Central Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in three of four games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.7 points higher than the combined 53.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 1.0 point more than the 55 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in RedHawks games this season is 52.6, 3.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56 .

The 57.6 PPG average total in Chippewas games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has covered the spread once this season.

This season, the RedHawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The RedHawks rack up 23.0 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the Chippewas allow per contest (27.5).

The RedHawks average 31.0 fewer yards per game (343.5), than the Chippewas give up per contest (374.5).

The RedHawks have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chippewas.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Chippewas have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Central Michigan's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This season the Chippewas rack up just 2.8 more points per game (30.3) than the RedHawks give up (27.5).

Central Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.5 points.

The Chippewas collect 111.0 more yards per game (468.3) than the RedHawks allow per outing (357.3).

When Central Michigan churns out more than 357.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (3).

Season Stats