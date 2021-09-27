The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between MAC foes at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Central Michigan is a 1-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 56 points.
Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami (OH)
-1
56
Over/Under Insights
- Miami (OH) and its opponents have scored at least 56 points only two times this year.
- Central Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in three of four games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.7 points higher than the combined 53.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 1.0 point more than the 55 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in RedHawks games this season is 52.6, 3.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56 .
- The 57.6 PPG average total in Chippewas games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Miami (OH) has covered the spread once this season.
- This season, the RedHawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The RedHawks rack up 23.0 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the Chippewas allow per contest (27.5).
- The RedHawks average 31.0 fewer yards per game (343.5), than the Chippewas give up per contest (374.5).
- The RedHawks have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chippewas.
Central Michigan Stats and Trends
- Central Michigan has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- This season, the Chippewas have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Central Michigan's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This season the Chippewas rack up just 2.8 more points per game (30.3) than the RedHawks give up (27.5).
- Central Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.5 points.
- The Chippewas collect 111.0 more yards per game (468.3) than the RedHawks allow per outing (357.3).
- When Central Michigan churns out more than 357.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Chippewas have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (3).
Season Stats
|Miami (OH)
|Stats
|Central Michigan
23.0
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
27.5
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
343.5
Avg. Total Yards
468.3
357.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
374.5
4
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
4