Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) jogs off the field during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2) are double-digit underdogs (-10) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans (4-0). The point total is set at 59.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -10 59

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have scored at least 59 points or more just one time this year.

Saturday's total is 18.0 points lower than the two team's combined 77 points per game average.

This contest's total is 10.3 points greater than the 48.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Hilltoppers have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Spartans average 4.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Hilltoppers give up (30.7).

Michigan State is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.7 points.

The Spartans collect only 13.8 more yards per game (453.5), than the Hilltoppers allow per contest (439.7).

In games that Michigan State totals over 439.7 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Spartans have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Hilltoppers.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has covered the spread two times this year.

The Hilltoppers rack up 41.7 points per game, 23.7 more than the Spartans surrender (18.0).

Western Kentucky is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.0 points.

The Hilltoppers average 111.3 more yards per game (507.3) than the Spartans give up (396.0).

In games that Western Kentucky churns out more than 396.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Hilltoppers have two giveaways this season, while the Spartans have seven takeaways .

