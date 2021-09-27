Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) and offensive lineman Michael Maietti (55) celebrate a touchdown by running back Tyler Badie (1) during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

SEC rivals meet when the Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Missouri is favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 62.5.

Odds for Missouri vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -3 62.5

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in three of four games this season.

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 74.3 points per game, 11.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 53.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.2 fewer than the 62.5 over/under in this contest.

Tigers games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, four fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.5 over/under in this game is 4.4 points higher than the 58.1 average total in Volunteers games this season.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri is winless against the spread this season.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Missouri has eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 17.5 more points per game (38.8) than the Volunteers give up (21.3).

When Missouri scores more than 21.3 points, it is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Tigers average 483 yards per game, 158 more yards than the 325 the Volunteers allow per matchup.

Missouri is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 325 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over three times this season, two fewer than the Volunteers have forced (5).

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Volunteers have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Volunteers score 3.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Tigers allow (32).

Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 32 points.

The Volunteers rack up 422.3 yards per game, 32 fewer yards than the 454.3 the Tigers allow.

This season the Volunteers have turned the ball over six times, while the Tigers have forced 6 turnovers.

