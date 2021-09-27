SEC rivals meet when the Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Missouri is favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 62.5.
Odds for Missouri vs. Tennessee
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Missouri
-3
62.5
Over/Under Insights
- Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in three of four games this season.
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 74.3 points per game, 11.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 53.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.2 fewer than the 62.5 over/under in this contest.
- Tigers games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, four fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.5 over/under in this game is 4.4 points higher than the 58.1 average total in Volunteers games this season.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri is winless against the spread this season.
- This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Missouri has eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times over four games with a set point total).
- The Tigers average 17.5 more points per game (38.8) than the Volunteers give up (21.3).
- When Missouri scores more than 21.3 points, it is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Tigers average 483 yards per game, 158 more yards than the 325 the Volunteers allow per matchup.
- Missouri is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 325 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over three times this season, two fewer than the Volunteers have forced (5).
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Volunteers have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Volunteers score 3.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Tigers allow (32).
- Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 32 points.
- The Volunteers rack up 422.3 yards per game, 32 fewer yards than the 454.3 the Tigers allow.
- This season the Volunteers have turned the ball over six times, while the Tigers have forced 6 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Missouri
|Stats
|Tennessee
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
35.5
32
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
483
Avg. Total Yards
422.3
454.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
325
3
Giveaways
6
6
Takeaways
5