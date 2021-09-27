Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 NC State Wolf Pack (3-1) are a massive 19.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2). The over/under is 54.5.

Odds for NC State vs. Louisiana Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total NC State -19.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 54.5 points in a game this year.

Louisiana Tech's games have gone over 54.5 points in three of four chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.8, is 12.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.2 points greater than the 46.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 52.0 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 63.5 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 9.0 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has three wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 19.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

NC State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Wolf Pack put up 31.8 points per game, comparable to the 33.3 per outing the Bulldogs surrender.

When NC State puts up more than 33.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack average 47.2 fewer yards per game (437.8), than the Bulldogs allow per contest (485.0).

When NC State amasses more than 485.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (8).

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This year, the Bulldogs won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs score 22.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Wolf Pack allow (13.0).

Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 13.0 points.

The Bulldogs average 147.2 more yards per game (396.5) than the Wolf Pack give up (249.3).

Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 249.3 yards.

The Bulldogs have five giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have five takeaways .

Season Stats