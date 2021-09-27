The No. 23 NC State Wolf Pack (3-1) are a massive 19.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2). The over/under is 54.5.
Odds for NC State vs. Louisiana Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
NC State
-19.5
54.5
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 54.5 points in a game this year.
- Louisiana Tech's games have gone over 54.5 points in three of four chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.8, is 12.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 8.2 points greater than the 46.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Wolf Pack games have an average total of 52.0 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 63.5 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 9.0 points more than this game's over/under.
NC State Stats and Trends
- NC State has three wins against the spread in four games this season.
- The Wolf Pack have been favored by 19.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- NC State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Wolf Pack put up 31.8 points per game, comparable to the 33.3 per outing the Bulldogs surrender.
- When NC State puts up more than 33.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Wolf Pack average 47.2 fewer yards per game (437.8), than the Bulldogs allow per contest (485.0).
- When NC State amasses more than 485.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (8).
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Louisiana Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- This year, the Bulldogs won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.
- Louisiana Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs score 22.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Wolf Pack allow (13.0).
- Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 13.0 points.
- The Bulldogs average 147.2 more yards per game (396.5) than the Wolf Pack give up (249.3).
- Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 249.3 yards.
- The Bulldogs have five giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have five takeaways .
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Louisiana Tech
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
35.0
13.0
Avg. Points Allowed
33.3
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
396.5
249.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
485.0
6
Giveaways
5
5
Takeaways
8