The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 10-point favorites when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 50.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Nebraska vs. Northwestern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nebraska
-10
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- Nebraska and its opponents have scored at least 50.5 points or more just one time this year.
- Northwestern and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 37.2 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 56.8, 6.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 50.5.
- The 47.1 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Cornhuskers have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Nebraska's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.
- The Cornhuskers put up 27.6 points per game, 7.6 more than the Wildcats surrender per matchup (20.0).
- Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.0 points.
- The Cornhuskers average 76.5 more yards per game (473.0) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (396.5).
- Nebraska is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 396.5 yards.
- The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Wildcats have forced (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nebraska at SISportsbook.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Northwestern has one win against the spread.
- Northwestern's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This year the Wildcats average 8.6 more points per game (25.8) than the Cornhuskers allow (17.2).
- Northwestern is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.2 points.
- The Wildcats average 385.8 yards per game, 58.0 more yards than the 327.8 the Cornhuskers give up.
- When Northwestern picks up more than 327.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (6).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Nebraska
|Stats
|Northwestern
27.6
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
17.2
Avg. Points Allowed
20.0
473.0
Avg. Total Yards
385.8
327.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.5
7
Giveaways
8
6
Takeaways
8