The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 10-point favorites when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 50.5.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Favorite Spread Total Nebraska -10 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska and its opponents have scored at least 50.5 points or more just one time this year.

Northwestern and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 37.2 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 56.8, 6.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The 47.1 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Nebraska's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.

The Cornhuskers put up 27.6 points per game, 7.6 more than the Wildcats surrender per matchup (20.0).

Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.0 points.

The Cornhuskers average 76.5 more yards per game (473.0) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (396.5).

Nebraska is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 396.5 yards.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Wildcats have forced (8).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Northwestern has one win against the spread.

Northwestern's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year the Wildcats average 8.6 more points per game (25.8) than the Cornhuskers allow (17.2).

Northwestern is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.2 points.

The Wildcats average 385.8 yards per game, 58.0 more yards than the 327.8 the Cornhuskers give up.

When Northwestern picks up more than 327.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (6).

Season Stats